By Linda Pona

A St Andrews College staffer accused of raping a 7-year-old boy briefly appeared in the Makhanda Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 November 2023, for the final extension of bail. His case has been postponed for a further two months, until 11 January 2024, to allow further investigation of the case, which is set to be completed by 20 December 2023.

The suspect was first arrested on Sunday, 30 July 2023, following rape allegation charges and granted bail on 4 August 2023.