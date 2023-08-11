St Andrews College staff member accused of raping a 7-year-old granted bail

By Linda Pona

The 49-year-old man accused of raping a 7-year-old was granted bail on Friday, 4 August 2023 in the Makhanda Magistrates’ court. The bail hearing was initially scheduled for Monday, 7 August but was unexpectedly moved to Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirms the man accused of raping a minor was granted R2000 bail. He added that “The state did not oppose bail because it believes he is not a flight risk, so we agreed to bail with strict conditions.”

In court documents obtained by Grocott’s Mail, the St Andrews staff member is accused of allegedly committing acts of sexual penetration with the 7-year-old “on various occasions” during 2022 without the complainant’s consent. These occurrences allegedly happened in or near the complainant’s place of residence, which is in close proximity to the accused’s place of residence.

In his bail plea, the accused, who cannot be named until he pleads in court, states that he is the sole provider for himself and his wife of 20 years and that he has no previous convictions or pending cases.

In an affidavit, Warrant Officer Gloria Vatiswa Nontshokweni states that bail will not be opposed, following instructions from the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Barry Madolo.

The bail conditions for the accused are that he may not return to his current place of residence until the matter has been resolved. He may not have any contact with the complainant or the complainant’s family or domestic employer. He must report to the charge office at the local police station once a week on a Monday. The accused must surrender passports or travelling documents if he has any in his possession, and he may not leave the Sarah Baartman District without the consent of the investigating officer.

In his bail application, the accused states that he will reside at his alternative address until the matter has been finalised and that he will comply with the bail conditions set by the court.