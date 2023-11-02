What’s On – 02 – 09 November

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 2 NOVEMBER

U3A

Dr Michael Jukes will be our speaker this week to describe the significant work he has done to produce a novel biopesticide: From discovery, through research and development, to commercialisation.

Too many pesticides spray dangerous chemicals onto fruit and into the air: Michael’s research has led him to discover – and to make available worldwide – a means of killing pests by natural (“biological”) means that do not entail poisoning the earth or the atmosphere.

And this research has been done here in Grahamstown!

Local may be lekker, but it’s also extremely important and far more widely so than only in Lower Albany.

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

FRIDAY 3 NOVEMBER

Hospice Golf Day

Join us for this fundraising event for Hospice with Shotgun and Betterball Stableford.

@ Belmont Golf Club

13:00

Bookings: info@thebelmont.co.za / 0829244797

R380 per player

Live music with Greg Short

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

R20

_

SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

St Patrick’s Church Bumper Market

Interesting items from the white elephant, clothes, cakes, books, toys, tea & cake, boerewors rolls, and more.

@ 47 Hill Street Next to the Library

9:00 – 13:00

Contact Monika at 0828550015 for Donations of items.

For bookings contact Helen: 082 813 6305

Free entry

St George’s Mini Fair

Invite your family and friends to come along; there is something for everyone.

@ St George’s Hall

9:00 – 14:00

Contact Katie Appollis at 0662347088

Free entry

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry



__

SUNDAY 5 NOVEMBER

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

__

TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

__

WEDNESDAY 8 NOVEMBER

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 9 NOVEMBER

U3A

Professor Pedro Tabensky will tell us “We get the government we deserve.”

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

Book launch: Everybody is a Bridge by Anton Krueger

Anton launches his new book of poetry, accompanied by musical backing from James Fourie, as well as African Melodic Remedies – Zanethemba Mdyogolo (uhadi), Sambesiwe Mavela (flute), Hluma Xako (keys), with Geoff Tracey on percussion.

@ Amazwi, 25A Worcester Street

17:30 for 18:00

Booking/ Contact Details: Zongezile Matshoba 046 622 7042

R120 for the book

__

COMING SOON

Friday 10 – Saturday 11 November– Table Too French Evening. Delicious meal including Celery and Blue cheese soup with croutons. Coq au Vin (chicken cooked in red wine & bacon, mushrooms & thyme) served with mash & green beans, Parisian salad with beetroot & walnuts, Nougat Glacé & berry coulis.

Vegetarian option: Crépes filled with ricotta, leeks & mushrooms. @ 16 Donkin Street at 19:30 for 20:00. Contact 0826718558 / 0839602366. Price R220 per person.

Sunday, 11 November – An independent initiative by three young women to initiate conversations around voting in South Africa with the intention to educate the youth about why they should vote and why it is important. Event supported by Khula Tech Solutions, Mykhanda Media and River of Life Church. @ Noluthando Community Hall, Joza, Ward 2 at 14:00. Booking/ Contact Details: 0662730059 or ntoxym@gmail.com. Free entry.

Saturday, 11 November – Access Music Project End-of-Year Concert. @ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street at 14:30. Contact: 071 121 4081 amp@accessmusic.org.za. Tickets: R50 Cash at the door.

Sunday, 12 November – Charity Children Motorcycle Ride. Charity Children’s Fund Raiser with Makana Service Station and Christian Motorcyclists Association. Starts @ Settlers Monument and ends at Albany Sports Club on Florence Street, from 10:30 – 11:00; entrance Fee at the gate at Albany Sports Club is R100.

Friday, 17 November – Burger Evening. Join us for the Child Welfare Grahamstown Burger Evening in partnership with Revelations Cafè. @ Revelations Coffee Shop, Peppergrove Mall. Time: 18:00. Book your place in advance via WhatsApp on 082 334 2698/071 687 4531

Saturday, 18 November – The Foodie Loop. Join three of your favorite African Street restaurants as they showcase three trios each. The Chefs have been carefully cultivating their dishes, ensuring the perfect flavor combinations to maximize your taste experience! As you travel from one venue to the next you will start at Revelations with three starters paired with vondeling Chenin blanc. Followed by three mains at Nic’s Nest paired with Vondeling Merlot. And lastly, dessert at the Fork & Dagger paired with Vondeling Chardonnay! @ Revelations Cafe, Nic’s Nest and Fork & Dagger, on African Street, at 15:00. For bookings contact: 0720661652 / 0828012385 / 0789543724. Price R270.

Saturday 18 November – Ribbons Undone. A dance production by the students of the Sirenskyscraper Dance Studio. In this production, the dancers look back on the journey of becoming a dancer through memory and dream. @ Rhodes Theatre, corner of Somerset and Prince Alfred at 10:00 and 18:00. Booking/ Contact Details:Ribbonsundone2023@gmail.com / 083 311 3108. Price: R80 for adults | R60 for children 12 and younger.

Saturday, 25 November – Hands-on workshop on Home, Health, and SA Herbs. Spend an afternoon with Elizabeth Milne learning about plants in your garden for your health – beyond the ordinary mint and chamomile. Experience the herbs and their benefits through touch, smell and taste, and support Brookshaw Home. Take home all the know-how in her new guide – Home Grown Pharmacy. Fill out the form or email/call to make sure you reserve your place and a copy of the guide. @ Sunlounge, Brookshaw Home, 9 Donkin Street, at 14:00 – 17:00. Booking/ Contact Details: brookshaw@imaginet.co.za / 046 622 4522 / https://forms.gle/v1cHENYHC279hQa78. Price: before/on 23 Nov: R80, from 24 November: R100, printed guide: R100.

Saturday, 25 November – ACVV Senior Citizen’s Centre Bazaar. Come and join us for pancakes, quiches, cakes, puddings, chicken, curry, boerie rolls, plants, clothing, odds & ends, goodies for kids, and much much more. Hope to see you all there. @ ACVV Centre Bazaar, 2 Hill Street at 09:00 – 14:00. For more info, contact Ursula: 0724627401. Free entry.

Wednesday, 29 November – Saturday, 2 December 2023

Grahamstown Christmas Market/Grahamstad Kersmark – Lots of stalls with unique items and eats. Coffee shop: open every day, with wonderful treats! @ Hoërskool PJ Olivier – School Hall, Upper Robinson Street. 10:00 – 19:00 on 29 and 30 November and 1 December and 09:00 – 15:00 on 2 December. Contact Details: 046-6224539

Saturday, 9 December – Christmas Market. A variety of stalls, food, and more. @ Albany Sports Club, Florence Street. 9:00 – 15:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Julie van Staden on 0836448097. R100 per stall.

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Tuesday, 17 November

Guess How Many Sweets are in the Jar

To the residents of Grahamstown and all businesses, please help us by taking a ticket in our “GUESS HOW MANY SWEETS ARE IN THE BOTTLE” raffle. The ticket is R5 and ends on 17 November. We are trying to raise funds to hire transport and cover fuel costs, etc., to take our safe house children to Port Alfred for their Christmas Party. They deserve it. If we don’t get to you and you want to donate towards our raffle, you are welcome to do an eft into our account:

FNB Child Welfare SA Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Acc. No. 52322008551

Ref: Raffle and Name

Monday – Friday

Charity Shop. Please help us help our children have the life they deserve. Donate toys, clothing, linen, kitchenware, household items, bits and bobs. Your generosity makes our work possible. @1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. 9:00 till 12:00

Childwealth Care Box

This special care box can be filled with anything you no longer need: clothes, food, books, or household items. @ 1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. Contact: 0466361355.

Thursday, 12 October – Thursday, 30 November

Research Survey: Call for Respondents: Death on Facebook

This doctoral research survey seeks Eastern Cape respondents to share their experiences and perspectives on death practices on Facebook. Provisional research title: Networked Breath: An African Philosophical Approach to The Study of Death Online Ethical approval no: 2023-7097-7534. Rhodes University. @ Google Forms (online) English: https://bitly.ws/WpHQ & isiXhosa: https://bitly.ws/WpId. This form may take 10-15mins to complete. Contact Details: Robyn Perros (Researcher) robynperros@gmail.com. Respondents will unfortunately not be paid for completing this survey. This survey is free to fill out and is open to the public.

