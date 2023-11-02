Local boxers do well in a cancer awareness tournament held in Mthatha

By Chris Totobela

Mfuzo Boxing Camp’s female boxers travelled to different parts of the province this past weekend to take part in all women’s boxing tournaments. This club has been known for producing great female boxers for many years and has a very strong women’s stable in Makhanda.

Thokozani Macwili and Thabiseng Lombo took part in The Rise of Women in Boxing tournament held at Wells estate’s multi-purpose Hall in Gqeberha. Macwili won her bout against Gqeberha-based Noluthando Stemele in the 60 kg division. Lombo fell shot as she lost her 46 kg division bout against Gqeberha-based Lihle Soga.

In another all-female tournament held at the OR Tambo hall in Mthatha, local boxers gave a very good account of themselves as six of ten boxers came back victorious. Asanele Macwili, Lilitha Matshotyana, Anesipho Manyathi and Endinako Bangani are some of the boxers who won their respective bouts. Sesethu Matebe’s opponent did not show up.

This was a very good showing by our local boxers, and this shows that the future of Makhanda female boxing looks very bright, and with discipline and proper guidance, it will definitely go very far. Don’t be surprised if one of these girls is crowned national champion one day.