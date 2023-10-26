What’s On – 26 Oct – 2 Nov

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Friday, 27 & Saturday, 28 October

Hairitage Exhibition

Please join me as I bring the next instalment of the Hairitage exhibition, sponsored by Lewatle magazine, alongside Organic Live. The nighttime experience from Organic Live is only offered on 27 October from 20:00-00:00, while The Hairitage exhibition will continue on 28 October. We live, baby!

Transport will be provided (from the Rhodes Drama Department).

@ The Black Power Station, Industrial Area, Rautenbach Road

Friday, 17:00 till late;

Saturday, 16:00 – 19:00

Contact Lithemba: 0817286462

R60 presold | R80 at the door

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 26 OCTOBER

U3A

Our speaker this week will be Dr Torquil Paterson.

Torquil’s recently held riveting lectures on biblical topics, but this time, it’s his legal expertise that we shall be witnessing as he shares his insights into the kind of “Stalingrad tactics” employed by several of our politicians and others in their attempts to delay the processes of justice in our courts.

So Torquil will be dealing with what is called Vexatious Litigation – a marvellous term!

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

Rapportryers Grahamstad and Hoërskool PJ Olivier Annual Fun Run

We have it all in one when it comes to hills, slopes, and challenges.

As always, we welcome walkers; fully socialised dogs (friendly towards children, adults, and other dogs) are welcome as long as they are on a leash. They will only be allowed to walk behind all runners and walkers. Join us at this event to raise funds for the Grahamstown and Districts War Memorial Association: Settlers Close and Oakhaven

@ Hoërskool PJ Oliiver rugbyfield, Robinson Street

Registration starts at 16:00 & race starts at 17:30

Bookings and tickets on the day

Price: R20 entry fee for adults| R15 entry fee for kids

WESSA

Join WESSA to listen to Terence Bellingan present a talk on current research at the Department of Entomology and Arachnology, Albany Museum, and why it might be better to be lucky than good! The Albany Museum houses the Eastern Cape’s largest insect and spider collection. Research undertaken by Dr Bellingan focuses on the systematics and taxonomy of hoverflies, or flower flies (Diptera: Syrphidae) – a group of major importance in terms of the ecosystem services they provide through pollination and pest control. The talk presented here will highlight some of the outputs from this research collaboration from the past two years, and look forward to forthcoming work as well.

@ Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall)

19:30

R10 for adults | R5 for students | Free for school learners

Acoustic Café

This week’s show features two acts from St Andrew’s Prep. The award-winning grade 7 Marimba band presents a selection of well-loved standards, some contemporary covers and original compositions by the band leader, Shannon Wright. Shannon will also accompany the St Andrews Grade 6 and 7 guitar/music group in some classic rockabilly tunes. After the break, Cookin’ and Steamin’ present their take on some contemporary songs. Cookin’ and Steamin’ is an established duo. Kay Mosiane is a dynamic singer who has performed all over South Africa. Armand Steenkamp is a seasoned pianist, composer and producer. The duo performed at Acoustic many years ago and were very well received. Great to have them back. They put a jazzy spin on pop songs in various genres as they play their way through the great eras of music. A must see (and hear)! To end the evening, Genesis plays a selection of their jazz and popular songs on keyboard, sax, clarinet, drums and vocals. Established in July 2023, Genesis has come together from different parts of the country to communicate through music. They write: ‘No matter how different we are, we can still express ourselves, communicate and understand each other through the articulation of music as our speech medium. This formation continues to be nurtured and made beautiful as the day goes; we are GENESIS.’ Cash Bar available, and food from Gino’s Restaurant

@ The Vic Hotel, 8 New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Hennie: 0834457833

R20 students |R30 normal

__

FRIDAY 27 OCTOBER

Live music with Greg Short

Performance of a wide range of Rock, Folk and Blues covers.

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

0466222324

Free entry

Haloween at SSS

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

R20 entry fee

__

SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free entry

Remembering & Celebrating the Life of Nqontsonqa.

Ingqaka Communications, Nqontsonqa’s Friends and Family Presents: Remembering and celebrating Nqontsonqa’s lifetimes. Sphelo Dyongman, known as “Nqontsonqa,” was an award-winning spoken word poet recognised nationally for contributing to Xhosa Heritage and Literature. This is a fundraising initiative for Nqontsonqa’s children, whom he admired so much, as a payback for all his contributions to the EC Art industry.

@ City Hall at 12:00 – 17:00.

Contact: Akhona ” Bhodl’ingqaka ” Mafani 0630261173.

Price: R50 ticket |R70 at the door

__

SUNDAY 29 OCTOBER

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

__

MONDAY 30 OCTOBER

Ward 2 Manifesto Review

All ANC Volunteers and BET members must attend this meeting.

@ Noluthando Hall, Joza

11:00

Free entry

__

TUESDAY 31 OCTOBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

Zombie Walk/Fun Run

Bring the whole family (dogs on leads are welcome) and join the Zombie Walk/Fun Run in aid of SPCA Grahamstown. Either 1.5 km or 5 km distances to suit all fitness levels PLUS a fun Zombie Treasure Hunt on route for kiddies under 12, prizes when you return the disc! Spot prizes for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place runners, Best Dressed Family & Best Dressed Individual.

@Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street

17:30

Booking/ Contact Details: Hoof & Hound, SPCA Charity shop or at the event from 16:30.

Enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137

Price: Family R35 | Individuals R25 |Food, drinks & refreshments will be sold at the event: Cooldrinks/Water/Bar Available (cash/card).

Event: Launch of Ons Klyntji & Reddits Open Mic

@Amazwi, 25A Worcester Street, Makhanda

17:30 for 18:00

Contact/RSVP: info@amazwi.museum or 046 622 7042

Free entry

*Light refreshments will be available

__

WEDNESDAY 1 NOVEMBER

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 2 NOVEMBER

U3A

Dr Michael Jukes will tell us about his outstanding research into biological control.

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 3 November– Hospice Golf Day – Join us for this fundraising event for Hospice with Shotgun and Betterball Stableford. @ Belmont Golf Club, shotgun starts at 13:00. Bookings: info@thebelmont.co.za / 0829244797—Price: R380 per player.

Saturday, 4 November – St Patrick’s Church Bumper Market. Interesting items from white elephant, clothes, cakes, books, toys, tea & cake, boerewors rolls, and more. @ 47 Hill Street Next to the Library. Time: 9:00 – 13:00. Contact Monika at 0828550015 for Donations of items. For bookings contact Helen: 082 813 6305. Free entry.

Saturday, 4 November – St George’s Mini Fair Invite your family and friends to come along; there is something for everyone. @ St George’s Hall. 9:00 – 14:00. Contact Katie Appollis on 0662347088.

Sunday, 12 November – Charity Children Motorcycle Ride. Charity Children’s Fund Raiser with Makana Service Station and Christian Motorcyclists Association. Starts @ Settlers Monument and ends at Albany Sports Club on Florence Street, from 10:30 – 11:00; entrance fee at the gate at Albany Sports Club is R100.

Friday, 17 November – Burger Evening. Join us for the Child Welfare Grahamstown Burger Evening in partnership with Revelations Cafè. @ Revelations Coffee Shop, Peppergrove Mall. Time: 18:00. Book your place in advance via WhatsApp on 082 334 2698/071 687 4531.

Wednesday, 29 November – Saturday, 2 December 2023

Grahamstown Christmas Market/Grahamstad Kersmark – Lots of stalls with unique items and eats. Coffee shop: open every day, with wonderful treats! @ Hoërskool PJ Olivier – School Hall, Upper Robinson Street. 10:00 – 19:00 on 29 and 30 November and 1 December and 09:00 – 15:00 on 2 December. Contact Details: 046-6224539

Saturday, 9 December – Christmas Market. A variety of stalls, food, and more. @ Albany Sports Club, Florence Street. 9:00 – 15:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Julie van Staden on 0836448097. R100 per stall.

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Upcoming matches: Rugby Finals!

As the World Cup comes to an end, we are getting ready for the biggest rugby days yet! So sure to book! On Saturday for bok day, don’t forget to dress up and make a whole day out of it! We are certain the rest of South Africa will be doing the same! Celebrate the finals with us, where there will be great food, irresistible drink specials, and so much more, with just a click of a button due to our table service! No need to get up and miss the game, as we are sure this is one you will not want to miss a second of – let’s celebrate our boys bringing the World Cup home together @ The Fork & Dagger. Time: 21:00. Contact: 0466223112 or 0828012385.

This is it. Back our boys!

We will be screening the final, our solar panels will keep loadshedding away.

Sit and enjoy the rugby. Tuck into one of our amazing specials. See you there!

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. Time: 21:00. Contact: 0466222324

Rugby World Cup Competition

My World Cup Predictor League – The rugby world cup is upon us. Sss is spicing things up with a competition. We will give the winners who predict the scores a R200 Bar tab! The final winner will win a liquor hamper. Join us by following the link below to the Superbru app. Carefully read how it works and when prizes are awarded. You must be in the bar to win the bar tabs. You can find my pool here: @Superbru! https://bitly.ws/TZPY or download the Superbru app and search for the pool with code: innsdose.

Tuesday, 31 October

“Making a difference together” – Rhodes University Accounting Students reaches out to Grahamstown SPCA. RUPals was established by a group of Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for organisations. @ Rhodes University campus; The Day Kaif, Rhodes Theatre, Steve Biko Union Building, Hoof and Hound, SPCA Charity shop. Monday to Friday. Time: 9:00 to 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen or Benita Enquiries on 076 878 0137. Price: R50

Tuesday, 17 November

Guess How Many Sweets are in the Jar

To the residents of Grahamstown and all businesses, please help us by taking a ticket in our “GUESS HOW MANY SWEETS ARE IN THE BOTTLE” raffle. The ticket is R5 and ends on 17 November. We are trying to raise funds to hire transport and cover fuel costs, etc., to take our safe house children to Port Alfred for their Christmas Party. They deserve it. If we don’t get to you and you want to donate towards our raffle, you are welcome to do an eft into our account:

FNB Child Welfare SA Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Acc. No. 52322008551

Ref: Raffle and Name

Monday – Friday

Charity Shop. Please help us help our children have the life they deserve. Donate toys, clothing, linen, kitchenware, household items, bits and bobs. Your generosity makes our work possible. @1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. 9:00 till 12:00

Childwealth Care Box

This special care box can be filled with anything you no longer need: clothes, food, books, or household items. @ 1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. Contact: 0466361355.

Thursday, 12 October – Thursday, 30 November

Research Survey: Call for Respondents: Death on Facebook

This doctoral research survey seeks Eastern Cape respondents to share their experiences and perspectives on death practices on Facebook. Provisional research title: Networked Breath: An African Philosophical Approach to The Study of Death Online Ethical approval no: 2023-7097-7534. Rhodes University. @ GoogleForms (online) English: https://bitly.ws/WpHQ & isiXhosa: https://bitly.ws/WpId. This form may take 10-15mins to complete. Contact Details: Robyn Perros (Researcher) robynperros@gmail.com. Respondents will unfortunately not be paid for completing this survey. This survey is free to fill out and is open to the public.

For Poster designing services, contact Aphiwe on 067 388 9951