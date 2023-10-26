GCB cricket preview, fixtures and logs

By Chesley Daniels

The Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) competition resumes this weekend after running the final say over the past two weeks, and most fixtures, if not all, were rained out due to the weather conditions.

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

SIDBURY VS WILLOWS – SIDBURY (28 OCTOBER 2023)

Willows will travel to face Sidbury at home next to the N2 on Saturday, and a big clash is on the cards. Willows are currently in third position after only playing their opening game against Rhodes. The Sidbury pitch is usually very tricky, unpredictable, and difficult for batters to adapt to. Sidbury will field a solid, experienced side with Huge Oxenham, their new captain for the season, taking over from Sean Biggs. The home side possesses a strong batting lineup, while Willows will go into the contest with a young side with a few seasoned campaigners. Willows will bank on the experience of veteran Melville Daniels, Abner Accom and JJ, while their spinners are also in good form of late.

PREDICTION: WILLOWS TO EDGE THE HOME SIDE

CUYLERVILLE VS MAKANA SONA – SHAW PARK (28 OCTOBER 2023)

The defending Champs Cuylerville will be firm and hot favourites playing at home on its familiar home conditions. They came from a great season and would want to carry it over into the new season. They are a decent all-round team with both bat and ball and play attacking cricket. Captain Brandon Handley, Steven Gornal, Charlie Muir, and the Norval brothers will undoubtedly be critical players who successfully carried their team last season. Makana won’t back down either and will put in a good fight. All-rounder Lakhanya Sam will be one of their key players, while the new recruits are also out to prove a point for the Makhanda side.

PREDICTION: CUYLERVILLE TO WIN WITH A BONUS POINT

SOUTHWELL VS SALEM – SOUTHWELL COUNTRY CLUB (28 OCTOBER 2023)

Southwell hosts Salem in a Derby encounter with a lot at stake. Southwell is a difficult side to beat at home and knows their conditions well. They have a strong batting lineup, and their experienced bowlers always come to the party. James Stirk, Chris Roberts, Kyle Van Niekerk, Murray Hobson and the Van Rensburg brothers are all critical factors for the home side. Salem also possesses a strong batting unit and will come out guns blazing to upset Southwell at home. Buster Brotherton, Nic Wilmot, Kevin Bennett, Bryn Wakeford and Leard King are all fantastic players and fighters in their own rights and are very dangerous on any given day.

PREDICTION: SOUTHWELL WITH A NARROW WIN

GCB 2ND LEAGUE FIXTURES – 28 OCTOBER 2023

PORT ALFRED VS SOUTHWELL

RAINBOWS VS TIGER TITANS

KENTON VS STATION HILL

SALEM VS CUYLERVILLE

MANLEY FLATS VS SIDBURY

GCB 1ST LEAGUE LOG AS AT 15 OCTOBER 2023

Rhodes 9 (4) Southwell 6 (1) Willows 6 (1) Cuylerville 3 (1) Sidbury 3 (1) Salem (0) Makana Sona 0 (2)

GCB 2nd LEAGUE

Central Albany (Inland) as of 21st October 2023

Southwell 18 (3) Cuylerville 9 (3) Salem 9 (3) Swallows 9 (3) Sidbury 6 (2) Manley Flats 0 (2)

GCB 2nd LEAGUE

Bathurst League (Coastal) as of 21st October 2023

Port Alfred 9 (3) Rainbows 9 (3) Early Birds 6 (2) Kenton 6 (2) Station Hill 6 (2) Tiger Titans 6 (2)

GCB 2nd LEAGUE LOG AS AT 7th October 2023