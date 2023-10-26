Emerging Creatives

Trending
Fourth Year students exhibit their final projects
Buhle MadeBy Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read
By Buhle Andisiwe Made

After six gruelling, personal and emotional weeks, the final-year Journalism and Media Studies students presented their final-year projects to the Rhodes University community, showcasing their work through different mediums. The students exhibited their creativity by styling portfolios, clothing designs, video games, short-form films, and books.

Brian Garman, the programme coordinator and lecturer to the group of students, mentioned how proud he had been to see the dedication and effort put into their final work. Garman emphasised that the students put in a lot of effort in creating the projects, which is a great deal, especially considering how personal they were to the students.

Fellow students watching and attending the exhibition in support of their classmates. The viewer can be seen watching Ponagatso Mhlongo’s longer-form video. Photo: Buhle Andisiwe Made

One of the projects of the display was from student Ponagatso Mhlongo, who chose a visual medium where she showcased her longer-form video, a film. Ponagatso says she wanted to challenge herself with her visual abilities. The Drama and Photography student says she took a jab at videography adding that her inspiration for her project came from her love for drama and her character from the popular show MTV Shuga: Down South as she encapsulated “The Mind of a Dancer”. The personal documentary follows a dancer chasing her dreams whilst facing an internal war. Ponagatso’s film is titled, ‘Sole in Motion, the Mind of a Dancer’. She explains that the work of her film had been overwhelming due to having to conceptualise a starting point and deal with using alternative equipment.

Perra Dox is a brand envisioned by Tlamelo Malabo, a multimedia student showcasing his vast talents and creativity. Photo: Buhle Andisiwe Made

Perra Dox’s creator, Tlamelo Malabo, describes the past six weeks as stressful but is very proud and happy of how far he’s come. The TV Journalism student explains that branching out into clothing is an easy journey due to his talent and work in the arts. Tlamelo’s creativity allows him to apply a concept to different mediums. He states, “The birth of all of this goes beyond multimedia”. With audiences coming in to view his creative, Tlamelo feels as though the exhibition is overwhelming but takes the feedback as research to continue going forward and hopes to see Perra Dox develop in different areas.

The exhibition runs for a period of three days, from 25 to 27 October, in the Africa Media Matrix building.

‘Bound’ table display. The thriller comedy short film is directed by Yuvthi Misser & Andrew Rautenbach and produced by Mania Pictures. Photo; Buhle Andisiwe Made
A sculpture created by Anelisa Centani titled, ‘Reflecting on Life’ depicts how beauty can be seen even through difficult times. Photo: Buhle Andisiwe Made
Zinam Klass showcased her styling and handwork. Zinam created art pieces that can be worn, a sustainable and contemporary clothing line, from neck pieces to tops and even dabbling with shoes. Photo: Buhle Andisiwe Made
‘Role player game design’ by Jess Freedman. Her project explored game writing and design. Jess outlined thestory progression for the audience, accounting for choices the potential player may take during the course of the game. Photo: Buhle Andisiwe Made
Minenhle Moyo’s artistic and fairy-inspired vision for the future. Minenhle put together a handwritten potential magazine and designed herself as the editor and author of her dreams. Photo: Buhle Andisiwe Made

 

 

