Sisonke’s Journey

By Bukamuso Sebata

On Friday, 13 October 2023, the Sisonke National Art Education Centre hosted an exhilarating competition between two local schools, Samuel Ntsiko and Tantyi Primary, that combined the worlds of Maths and Art, proving that education can be engaging, entertaining, and enlightening.

The competition took place at the B.B. Zondani Community Hall in Joza, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. These young learners had to showcase their talents by acting, singing, dancing, and reciting poems on mathematics topics, including units of measurement and the multiplication timetable. What made this competition truly special were the games that kicked it off.

In a nod to Sisonke’s core principles, the competition opened with a game of odd and even numbers. Children had to jump right for even numbers and left for odd numbers. Make a mistake, and you are out! Another game involved the facilitator shouting commands like “Captain is coming,” and the learners had to respond by standing straight, saluting, or even crouching to “clean the floor.” The objective was to foster teamwork, mathematical thinking, and quick decision-making. After all, learning math should be a fun adventure, not a chore.

The theme for the event was embodied in the slogan “Siyafunda, Siyadlala, Sisonke,” which translates to “We learn and play together.” Samuel Ntsiko and Ntantyi Primary embraced this spirit, with some students acting out math lessons while others sang and danced their numbers and measurements.

The scenes they acted out were like mini theatrical productions, with students portraying classroom situations where they taught each other units of measurement. In some of their scenes, one student would call out a unit of measure, another would translate it into made-up Chinese words, and a third demonstrated it using a measuring tape. The result was a magical fusion of math, language, and performance, and Samuel Ntsiko emerged as the victors of this incredible competition.

Sisonke, which means “we are together” in IsiXhosa, was founded in 2017 by Luyolo Mapekula. It was created from a pressing need he recognised while working with local high school learners in 2011. Students approached him for help with Mathematics and Science, leading to the inception of weekend tutoring sessions. These tutoring sessions soon expanded to after-school classes, but Mapekula quickly realised that many students needed more fundamental knowledge, even at the high school level, highlighting a nationwide issue.

“I had grade 12 learners from a few local high schools come to me for help with Maths and Science subjects. So, I started tutoring on Saturdays, and then we would have more sessions and after-school classes, and I wil do that maybe for two hours. My problem was that a few of them would grasp what we are learning while most of them don’t know the basics of those subjects and have no idea what they are looking at,” said Mapekula.

This realisation inspired the birth of the Sisonke organisation, dedicated to solving this problem in a unique way, he adds. Unlike traditional tutoring, Sisonke focuses on primary school children, providing them with a strong foundation in Mathematics, Science, and Geography. This early investment empowers students to approach their high school years more confidently, building upon their established knowledge. The organisation’s programmes create joyful, fun, and playful learning environments, turning abstract concepts into tangible, enjoyable experiences.

Mapekula introduced pottery classes, where students designed shapes and mathematical symbols, making the curriculum both engaging and tangible. By creating 3D models of shapes covered in their curriculum, students could interact with their lessons in a way that brought complex subjects to life. This hands-on approach proved to be remarkably effective in helping students grasp challenging topics.

In 2019, the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) highlighted the pressing need for innovative approaches to education. Only 37% of Grade 4 learners demonstrated basic mathematical knowledge, and a mere 28% had a basic understanding of science. This underscored the urgency of organisations like Sisonke, which continue to inspire students to learn and play together while instilling the joy of learning.

As we celebrate the accomplishments of these young learners in the recent competition, we’re reminded that education doesn’t have to be a dull, laborious task. With organisations like Sisonke at the forefront, the future of learning is filled with excitement, creativity, and a touch of magic. Together, we can transform the way we educate young kids, making learning an adventure that they’ll cherish for a lifetime.