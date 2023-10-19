Local athlete seeks sponsorship for Soweto Marathon

By Anga-Anganda Bushwana

Zwelethemba Yaka is a 63-year-old pensioner residing in Fingo Village in Makhanda. Despite his age, Yaka is an avid runner who has participated in numerous marathons throughout his life. Now, as he prepares for his 13th Soweto Marathon, which takes place on 5 November 2023, he is reaching out to the community of Makhanda for support to help with transportation and accommodation expenses.

This is Yaka’s inspiring journey and the positive impact running has had on his life.

Yaka’s passion for running began unexpectedly in 1987. As a former rugby player, he initially took up jogging to stay fit. One fateful morning, while on his regular jog, he met Paul Serby, a runner from England, who encouraged him to participate in the Soweto Marathon. Yaka accepted the challenge without hesitation, beginning his incredible journey as a long-distance runner.

Over the years, Yaka has participated in numerous marathons, including the prestigious Comrades Marathon, Pick ’n Pay Marathon, and the Suikerbosrand Marathon. These events have tested his physical endurance and allowed him to connect with fellow runners, fostering a sense of camaraderie and community.

Yaka’s dedication to running is mirrored in his personal life. He has been married for over 30 years and is a proud father of three. Despite the demands of work and family responsibilities, he has maintained his passion for running, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his loved ones and his personal goals.

For Yaka, running has had a profound positive effect on his mind. It has not only kept him physically fit but has also served as a form of therapy, allowing him to clear his mind and find solace in the rhythm of his footsteps. Yaka firmly believes that running has the power to uplift and transform individuals, enhancing their overall well-being, adding, “Another reason I am so healthy is that I do not drink or smoke.”

Yaka’s dedication to running and his commitment to personal growth are genuinely inspiring. His story is a testament to the power of determination and passion, inspiring others to pursue their dreams.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Yaka says, “I’m bringing the medal back home, as I always do.”

If you want to support Yaka’s journey to the Soweto Marathon, contact Mr Zwelethemba Yaka on 078 563 0853.