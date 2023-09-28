What’s On – 28 September – 5 October

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Wednesday, 20 – Thursday, 28 September

Annual Prize-giving Art Exhibition.

View the best artwork produced by our Gr 4 – 12 learners from Victoria Girls’ High, Graeme College, PJ Olivier, Victoria Primary, Fikizolo Primary, Ntsika Secondary, and Nombulelo High.

@Carinus Art Centre 84 Beaufort Street

View weekdays: 8:00 – 15:00

Enquiries: 046 622 4543

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 28 SEPTEMBER

U3A

This week, we’re in for another treat from Anne Irwin.

The title of the slide presentation she has prepared is

How A Dictionary Entry Led To A Battle – and other things.

She writes: “Essentially, it deals with how looking up a word in a dictionary led to a wide variety of other information: martial, arty, serious, light and even poetic.”

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

RocSoc Indaba

An event that brings the department together in the name of rocks! This is where we showcase the four significant geology sub-disciplines (Sedimentology, Igneous, Petrology, Metamorphic Petrology, and Structural Geology), allowing students to interact with other Geology students and staff members.

@ Steve Biko (Oppi Dining Hall)

18:00 – 21:00

Contact: rurocsoc1980@gmail.com / Instagram: @ru_rocsoc

Early tickets: Members – R45 & Non – R35

At the Door: R45 (both members and non-members)

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

Acoustic Cafè

Presents Emily Lacon, Martinique & Brooklin,

Tshegofatso Bennia & Friends and RU Jazz Band

@ The Vic Hotel ( New Street)

18:30 to 20:00

R20 to R30



FRIDAY 29 SEPTEMBER

Quest for Future African Leadership

It’s an open discussion on The Quest for Future Leadership in Africa. Prof. Msindo is a Historian at RU and also a Dean of the Humanities Faculty. This is open to all to come and share for the sake of our future

@ The Black Power Station, Industrial area

17:30

Contact: theblackpowerstation@gmail.com / 0824113404

Free Entry

Mexican Inspired Evening

We’re going off the menu to bring you a Mexican-inspired evening.

@Nic’s Nest, 65 African Street

18:30 until 21:00

Booking essential: call 041 010 0435 or email admin@nicsnest.co.za

Live Music with Gary Ford

Powerful vocals and acoustic guitar performing 60’s music with Beach Boys, Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and some later artists.

@ Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Contact: 0466222324

Free entry

un(BECOMING)

Presented by Alida van der Walt (mezzo) and Dominic Daula (piano), this recital features a thrilling lineup of vocal music by Barbara Strozzi, Louise Reichardt, Robert Schumann (Frauenliebe- und Leben), Kurt Weill, Margaret Bonds, Arnold van Wyk, and Madeleine Dring. A far cry from your run-of-the-mill recital, this is a semi-staged work based on Alida’s new original script, with stage direction by Carla Mostert. Art song like you’ve never heard it before – we hope to see you there!

@ Beethoven Room, Beethoven House

19:30

Entry: R60 | R40 Concessions | free for music students

SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free entry

Mental Health Social Awareness Walk.

The Mental Health Walk is an awareness campaign to deal with our day-to-day struggles, openly sharing how we can resolve our issues relating to mental health, building a safe space to share, and enjoying poetry, food, and music.

@ Amazwi to The Black Power Station

11:30

Booking/ Contact Details: 0824113404

Free Entry

Albany Sports Club Steaks Evening

Steak Evening

@ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Grahamstown

16:00

Enquiries to Yolande on 083 383 2506

R100

Albany Sports Club Market

Please come and support our stall. You are also welcome to drop off donations at the stall should you wish to donate toward the Child Welfare Charity Shop. We will have a competition running at the stall for anyone wanting to participate. We are trying to raise funds to take our Safe House children to the beach for Christmas, so please bring lots of R5 coins and enter as many times as you want.

@Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street

10:00 to 15:00

Makhanda Schools Chess Championship

Sewelo Chess Academy, in collaboration with Kingswood College, will host the ultimate Makhanda Schools Chess Championships. All Chess playing schools in Makhanda are invited to participate.

@Kingswood College.

09:00

Booking/ Contact Details: 0638895990.

Free entry

Reggae Dancehall Meets Agro Soul

We are raising funds to pay off a student’s debt.

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street,

20:00 till late

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

R50

Organ Recital: Justin Stone

An organ recital celebrating the English organ tradition. Presented by Justin Stone, the Cathedral of St Mary the Virgin organist, Gqeberha.

@The Cathedral

14:00

Contact Jon Hughes at 0768134689 for any further details.

Tickets: full – R50 | Concessions R20

SUNDAY 1 OCTOBER

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free Entry

TUESDAY 3 OCTOBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40/per person (Cash only)

WEDNESDAY 4 OCTOBER

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free Entry

THURSDAY 5 OCTOBER

U3A

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

COMING SOON

Friday, 6 October – Bingo Night. Historic St Patrick’s Church maintenance fundraiser for fun with family and friends, including prizes. @St Patricks Church Hall Hill Street next to Library. 18:00. Contact Yvain cell 079 497 3146 for Tickets. Only 100 are available. Book early. Price: R50 gets you 5 cards to play.

Saturday, 7 October – High Tea. Fundraiser for Meal After School. @Graemian Center at Graeme College. 14:00. Contact Limise: 073 242 3310. R180.00 all tickets.

Saturday, 7 October – Bathurst Thicket Festival. Celebrating our terrific thicket. @ Summerhill Guest Farm, R67, Bathurst. 10:00. Booking/ Contact Details: friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com Price: Free Entry.

Saturday, 7 October / Saturday, 14 October – Open Gardens. Brought to you by GADWMA & GBS Mutual Bank (weather permitting). @ Settlers Close & Oakhaven Cottages. Entrance by donation.

Friday, 13 October – Saturday, 14 October – Thai Evening. Sweet chilli sauce, Chicken, coconut milk, galangal & lime soup, Red Thai Pork curry & jasmine rice, Crispy veg salad, Coconut rose custard tart & pineapple ice cream. Vegetarian Option Available. @ Table Too, 16 Donkin Street. 19:30 for 20:00. Contact: 0826718558/ 0839602366. R220pp

Saturday, 14 October – Symphony Spectacular. The Rhodes University Department of Music and Musicology, joined by the Makana Community Orchestra and the Mandela University Orchestra, presents the Symphony Spectacular concert featuring the Rhodes University Concert Choir and soloists. Join us for an evening of musical celebration featuring Garreth Robertson playing Emil Hartmann’s Piano Concerto, Christopher Tin’s Waloyo Yamoni featuring Tshegofatso Makube and Sibu Mkhize as soloists, as well as light orchestral music presented by the Makana Community Orchestra. @ Guy Butler Theatre, Settlers Monument at 18:00. Booking/ Contact Details: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/233401-symphony-spectacular/. Price: R100 or R60 concessions.

Saturday, 14 October – Organ Recital: Erik Dippenaar. A travelling organ recital is driving into the organ heritage of Makhanda. They are presented by an expert on historically informed performance on two of the oldest organs in Makhanda. @Wesley Methodist (corner of York and Market streets) and moving up Market Street to St Bartholomew’s. 14:00. Contact Jon Hughes at 0768134689 for further details. Tickets: full – R50, concessions – R20.

Saturday, 14 October & Sunday, 15 October – Unpopular Opinion. The Unpopular Opinion, your favourite podcast in the African continent, will be shooting live at The Black Power Station on 14/15 October this coming month with a list of thought-provoking and knowledgeable guests and your host, Abba Ayalew Amlak. @ The Black Power Station. 9:30 – 17:00. Contact: 0792715969/0824113404. R150 for the day / R200 for the weekend.

Thursday, 19 October – Beat The Loadshedding Blues_ A Food4Futures Musical Evening. Featuring: Genesis – With the sounds of the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s, Jazz, Soul and R&B – Led by Majestic Pro (Chris), Makhanda Kwantu Choir – With the Rhythm of African Music – Conducted by Kepa. Relax and be entertained while enjoying a delicious cocktail hour picnic and a complimentary glass of wine. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:30. Food4Futures | Red Café | Grahamstown Properties | Jacques Artisan Bread | Fusion | Rhodes Theatre Café or online @ www.food4futures.co.za. For The Show: Ticket price R160 each and | PICNIC & THE SHOW: Ticket price R240 each Including Picnic Box (Vegetarian option available), & complimentary drink.

Thursday, 26 October – WESSA. Join WESSA to listen to Terence Bellingan present a talk on current research at the Department of Entomology and Arachnology, Albany Museum, and why it might be better to be lucky than good! The Albany Museum houses the largest insect and spider collection in the Eastern Cape. Research undertaken by Dr. Bellingan focuses on the systematics and taxonomy of hoverflies, or flower flies (Diptera: Syrphidae) – a group of major importance in terms of the ecosystem services they provide through pollination and pest control. The talk presented here will highlight some of the outputs from this research collaboration from the past two years, and look forward to forthcoming work as well.

@ Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall). 19:30. R10 for adults |R5 for students | Free for school learners

Tuesday, 31 October – Zombie Walk/Fun Run. Bring the whole family (dogs on leads are welcome) and join the Zombie Walk/Fun Run in aid of SPCA Grahamstown. Either 1.5 km or 5 km distances to suit all fitness levels PLUS a fun Zombie Treasure Hunt on route for kiddies under 12, prizes when you return the disc! Spot prizes for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place runners, Best Dressed Family & Best Dressed Individual. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street. Time: 17:30. Booking/ Contact Details: Hoof & Hound, SPCA Charity shop, From 15 October. Or at the event from 16:30. Enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137. Price: Family R35 | Individuals R25 |Food, drinks & refreshments will be sold at the event: Cooldrinks/Water/Bar Available (cash/card).

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Friday, 1 September – Thursday, 5 October

Sanitary drive donation for farm schools of Makana Municipality – Men Empowerment Spaces is having a drive for Sanitary towels for farm schools of Makana. Young girls do not go to school during their period because they do not have sanitary pads, so they miss their studies and drop out. Drop-off places at the following schools: Geelhoutboom Primary School, Carliesbridge Primary School, Fort Brown Primary School & Masakhe Primary School. From 10:00. Contact: Simo Mawawa Ndyoko 069 548 9316/singamadoda@gmail.com.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October

Match Days – Watch the Rugby World Cup from the pool stages to the quarters, semis, and finals. All games will be streamed without disturbance from the load-shedding, projected on the big screen with great food and drink specials, @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. Call or book your table or couch on 0466223112/0828012385.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October

My World Cup Predictor League – The rugby world cup is upon us. Sss is spicing things up with a competition. We will give the winners who predict the scores a R200 Bar tab! The final winner will win a liquor hamper. Join us by following the link below to the Superbru app. Carefully read how it works and when prizes are awarded. You must be in the bar to win the bar tabs. You can find my pool here: @Superbru! https://bitly.ws/TZPY or download the Superbru app and search for the pool with code: innsdose.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October 2023

Rugby World Cup Live @ Champs Action Bar. Castle Lager Bucket Deal available.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October 2023

Rugby World Cup Live @ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. Enjoy the World Cup Daily Specials. Spicy bean soup; Beef lasagne Steak, Eggs, and Chips; Chicken and Prawn Curry. Contact: 046 622 2324

Sunday, 8 October 2023

Cycling for a Cause – On 8 October, Dr Nicola Clayton, Todd Simon, Marlin Thomas, and Dylan Haarhoff will participate in the G2C (Grahamstown 2 Sea) Mountain bike race. We have decided to make this race a meaningful race for Dr Nicola.

The sponsored race is to collect money for a good cause. The race is 58km and 72km, and all funds sponsored towards our cyclists will go towards their chosen fund that they are cycling for. We are looking for sponsorships to support our cyclists per kilometre cycled (e.g. R1 per km or any amount you choose). You can specify a minimum or max. The amount you can donate instead of donating per km. Donations can be sent to Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic’s account:

Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic

Standard Bank

Acc num: 282625054

Cheque Account

Branch: 050917

Ref: The charity reference you are supporting and your surname. Please email proof of payment to makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com. If you would like to support our cyclists, please email or WhatsApp Rochelle your message for them with the donation amount per km or set amount, and I will add you to our sponsorship forms. Email: Rochelle Fourie Makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com/Whatsapp: 064 620 0831

Cycling for a Cause – Dog Fund.

Dr Nicola Clayton is cycling for our Grahamstown Dog Fund Sterilisation Campaign, which will take place in Tantyi Location, very close to Dr Nicola’s heart.

Dr Nicola Clayton – Dog Fund

Ref: DOG FUND G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Cycling for a Cause – Wildlife Fund.

The Grahamstown Wildlife Fund is very close to Dr Annie’s heart, and we are so grateful to her special person, Todd, who is cycling this race on Dr. Annie’s behalf (Dr Annie only rides horses, so Todd has to do all the hard work).

Todd Simon – Wildlife Fund

Ref: WILDLIFE FUND G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Cycling for a Cause – Feral Cat Project.

Marlin Thomas is cycling for our Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Sterilisation Campaign, which will also be taking place in the Tantyi location at the same time as the dog sterilisations.

Marlin Thomas – Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

Ref: W/CAT G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Cycling for a Cause – Donkey Medical Fund

Dylan Haarhoff is cycling for our Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund. With funds raised, we will treat sick and injured community donkeys and gelding donkeys with the owner’s consent.

Dylan Haarhoff – Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund

Ref: GDMF G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Tuesday, 31 October 2023

“Making a difference together” – Rhodes University Accounting Students reaches out to Grahamstown SPCA. RUPals was established by a group of Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for organisations. @ Rhodes University campus; The Day Kaif, Rhodes Theatre, Steve Biko Union Building, Hoof and Hound, SPCA Charity shop. Monday to Friday. Time: 9:00 to 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen or Benita Enquiries on 076 878 0137. Price: R50

Tuesday, 17 November

Guess How Many Sweets are in the Jar.

To the residents of Grahamstown and all businesses, please help us by taking a ticket in our “GUESS HOW MANY SWEETS ARE IN THE BOTTLE” raffle. The ticket is R5 and ends on 17 November. We are trying to raise funds to hire transport and cover fuel costs, etc., to take our safe house children to Port Alfred for their Christmas Party. They deserve it. If we don’t get to you and you want to donate towards our raffle, you are welcome to do an eft into our account :

FNB Child Welfare SA Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Acc. No. 52322008551

Ref: Raffle and Name

Monday – Friday

Charity Shop. Please help us help our children have the life they deserve. Donate toys, clothing, linen, kitchenware, household items, bits and bobs. Your generosity makes our work possible. @1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. 9:00 till 12:00

Childwealth Care Box.

This special care box can be filled with anything you no longer need: clothes, food, books, or household items. @ 1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. Contact: 0466361355.

For Poster designing services, contact Aphiwe on 067 388 9951