Denston fires Swallows into semis with win over Enon

By Chesley Daniels

Swallows produced a clinical performance against Enon Rugby Club in their EPRU Inter Sub Union Quarter Final with a dominant 17-12 win in Enon on 23 September 2023. In the all-important playoff fixture in wet weather conditions in front of a decent crowd, the team continued their winning streak with 13 wins in a row with this quarter-final win over Enon.

The Makhanda side started like a house on fire and took the game to the home side who are a very difficult side to beat in their own backyard, especially in front of their loyal and passionate supporters. Both teams knew the importance of this playoff encounter and that a win was non-negotiable in order to go through to the Semi-Finals in their quest for promotion to the Adams Cup for 2024. Both teams are also known for their ability to give the ball some air, and have exceptional talent and skill within their ranks.

FIRST HALF

It was apparent that the Swallows’ big forwards would once again be dominant upfront and as a result, they enjoyed territorial advantage and possession over their smaller counterparts. Swallows received some scrum penalties as they completely overpowered the home side in that department, while their lineouts functioned very well in the difficult wet conditions.

It was Swallows’ forwards who gave their skilful backs the perfect platform to work from, resulting in Man of the Match and fly half Zenovan Denston showing his sheer class and brilliance in the backline by scoring 17 first-half points (2 converted tries and a penalty) on his own. The young, talented, and highly skilful fly-half was in sublime form on the attack. He sliced through the slack defence of Enon, scoring two magnificent tries.

SECOND HALF

The physical battle continued in the second half as both teams confronted each other with some brutal hits and attacks. Enon started to find their feet and played with their speedy backs who looked very promising with ball in hand on the attack. Swallows maintained the ball possession and made themselves comfortable by playing for a long period inside the half of Enon. The Star player of Swallows, Zenovan May, was then sent to the sin bin, which allowed Enon to claw their way back with two tries in the 10 minutes in his absence. Swallows lost a bit of focus during the time and credit must go to Enon for not giving up. After the 10 minutes, Swallows then continued their ascendency, dominance, and game advantage complemented by their robust and cohesive defence. This saw them hold their composure to clinch a clinical and dominant well-earned 17-12 win in the end.

MAN OF THE MATCH

There was absolutely no doubt that the Grocott’s Mail Sport and Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match went to the General fly half of Swallows in Zenovan May. May was just in a class of his own on the day when it matters and put his side in a driving and commanding position from the kick-off. The highly-rated youngster who also represented the SEDRU Team, was just absolutely brilliant and a real headache for the hosts throughout the day. He scored two brilliant tries, two conversions, and a penalty by scoring all 17 points for Swallows on the day. His attacking prowess in the wet weather conditions and surface was magnificent.

*Swallows will face Karoo Springbokke from Cradock in their Semi-Final Clash this coming weekend. Venue TBC by EPRU.