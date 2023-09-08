My we remain united in our diverstiy

By Linda Pona

We entered the month of celebrating our unique and diverse cultures with Makhanda Youth Choir’s concert Isingqi sama Afrika – the beat of Africa, which shows us that we should embrace African culture.

Heritage Month is significant in that it pays respect to South Africa’s unique culture, which is made up of different languages, history, food, music, dance and creative expression. There are aspects of our culture which are tangible and those which are not – whether it’s expression or our inheritance.

Kulenyanga yoMsintsi ndikhunjunzwa ukuba ndingumXhosa, isiduko sam nguMamBhele, uLanga, uKhuboni. Kufuneka ndizingce ndiqhayise ngokuba ndingumXhosa.

Although this month is one meant for celebrating the uniqueness of our cultures, it is also birthed from a painful past, which warranted the opposite of celebrating individuality. Where if you were different, you were treated differently.

As we navigate our way through September, let us remember the history, even the painful parts, because, through that pain, we were able to have the beauty of celebrating our individuality. In the words of author Bryant McGill, “Every beautiful thing in the world is rooted in some kind of pain.”

May we remember who we are – united in our diversity.