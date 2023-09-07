Open Letter to Rhodes Stallions

By Ovayo Milisa Novukela

Sometimes, people know journalists as people with no mercy who tell hardcore news and events locally and nationally. For a change, I write this letter not as a journalist, a Rhodes University student, and a Makhanda community member.

Last Thursday, you went to the Varsity Shield Promotion/Relegation game with a lot at stake, and you boys knew you played with pride, passion, dedication, commitment and sacrifice; you left everything on the field and to me, you played like stars, that game I was standing next to someone that I respect and admire a lot. I told her that I am proud to be a Rhodent, I am pleased to be associated with you, and I am very proud to be with you, gentlemen.

Last Thursday, you earned the respect of whoever was watching, from the opponent to the spectators, because everyone knew they were watching a beautiful, magical game with everyone on the edges of their seats. I know we lost, and it was a very painful loss, but please know that we want to thank you for representing Makhanda and Rhodes; your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. For me, this is just a chapter in the book of greatness. I believe we will come back, and we will come back stronger, hungrier and ready for whatever comes our way while being twice as dangerous, but this is the perfect opportunity to rebuild like a house that is ready for renovation because when it is done, it comes back so beautiful but yet even stronger. My late grandmother used to say, “It is not how you fall that defines a character, but it is how you rise back from the ashes and face the challenge head-on that defines you because, my child, you will come back stronger and ready to tackle anything.”

I also want to thank the technical staff of the Rhodes Stallions, Coach Unathi and Phumlani Kongwana, Elrico De Bryan and Alton Jegels. You have been the team’s strength, working tirelessly throughout the storm and the best days of Rhodes; continue inspiring the boys and the community because you genuinely are gems of the beloved town.

“We’ve suffered losses, but we’ve not lost the war.” This is a quote made by Optimus Prime from one of the movies Transformers; the reason I chose this quote from him is that he never gave up on what he believed in; he kept on having hope for his cause, and I think that you have own story to finish, and I know you will.

Keep Strong boys

2,3 Stallions Wooooooooo

Regards

O