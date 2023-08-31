What’s On – 31 August – 7 September

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 31 AUGUST

U3A

(There is no U3A till further notice)

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

Roots Grown Deep

Ancient Futures and Instrumental Consciousness workshop. During a one-day residency at the Rhodes University Department of Music and International Library of African Music (ILAM), the Roots Grown Deep world music ensemble presents workshops and a once-off performance illuminating their guiding philosophies, unique genre and educational paradigm.

@ Ilam, Off Prince Alfred Street, Rhodes campus.

11:00 -12:00 – Workshop: Ancient Futures & Instrumental Consciousness (at Ilam).

15:00 -16:00 – Workshop: World Musical Ecology & The Healing Power of Sound (@Beethoven House – Somerset Street).

19:00 – A Live Performance by Roots Grown Deep world music ensemble (@Beethoven House).

For more info and bookings, v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za or www.rootsgrowndeep.com.

Price: Roots Grown Deep is R50, and workshops are free.



__

FRIDAY 1 SEPTEMBER

Casual Day

In support of persons with disabilities. Remember, a smile costs nothing. However, your R20 donation for a Casual Day Sticker can mean the world to those who need it most. One Smile can initiate a chain reaction of love, kindness, goodwill, and caring. By Sharing Smile, you welcome others to do the same.

@ 21 New Street, Hi-Tec Security office

Contact: (046) 622-5359 or email: apdgrahamstown@yahoo.com.

R20 per sticker

Spring Dinner Dance.

Join Frankie from Dance With for a Spring Dance three-course meal. Wear flats or wedges as dancing will be on the deck—a prize for the couple with the best dance.

@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street.

18:00 till late.

Contact 0466223112.

R250 per person

Barbie Movie Evening Movie Night and Lip Sync Battle.

Food Stalls, Best Ken and Barbie Contest, Photobooth, and Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for SPCA vehicle fund.

@ Rhodes University Theatre.

18:00.

Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen 073 541 4580 or Benita 076 878 0137.

R30 presold R40 in the evening

Live Music with Hennie and Kath.

Contemporary songs with a mix of African jazz and folk.

No entrance fee

@ Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Contact: 0466222324

Free Entry



__

SATURDAY 2 SEPTEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

Christ Church Stoep Sale.

We will have a fantastic array of frozen soups available. Don’t miss out – last time they were gone in 90 minutes – Be there early! And don’t forget the word rolls with relish, books, and a white elephant stall! Don’t miss it, diarise it!

@ Peppwrgrove Mall, outside Hoof N Hound

9:30 – 13:00

Free entry

Graeme College Family Fun Fair

Fun for the whole family. An event where families will find a colourful collection of larger-than-life adventures! Food, drinks, games, and activities – an action-packed afternoon and evening.

@ Graeme College Somerset Field, corner of Selborne Road and Miles Avenue

09:00 to 15:00

Booking/ Contact Details: Graeme College, 0466227227

R20 entry fee

From the Bay of Fundy to Black Holes.

Prof. Donald Kurtz is a world-renowned astronomer. This talk will look at tides from Earth to colliding galaxies and everything in between.

@ Pike’s Post, Ploughman Pub, 723 Trappes Street, Bathurst.

10:00

Booking/ Contact Details: friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com

Free Entry

Piderit Highland Dance School Showcase.

Join us as Piderit Highland Dance School performs for our customers leading up to the preparation of their South African championships.

@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street.

19:00.

For bookings, contact 046 622 3112.

Free entry

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free Entry

__

SUNDAY 3 SEPTEMBER

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free Entry

IsiNgqi sama Afrika.

This is a fundraising concert for the newly formed choir uniforms and instruments.

@ Noluthando Hall, Joza location.

13:30.

Contact: 078 1187160.

R40 presold | R50 at the door

Live show by Survivals Reggae Band.

Dee Dee Logistics presents a life show plus Karaoke. There will be a braai in the morning, a live show in the afternoon, and Karaoke in the evening. A black bag drop will be available to put unwanted clothing for those in need.

@ Telkom

09:00 till late

R20 adults and cars | R10 for scholars

__

TUESDAY 5 SEPTEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40/per person (Cash only)

__

WEDNESDAY 6 SEPTEMBER

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free Entry

__

THURSDAY 7 SEPTEMBER

U3A

(No U3A until further notice)

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

__

COMING SOON

Saturday, 9 September – NG Kerk Mini Basaar. Mini Bazaar with Coffeeshop, homemade treats (Koeksisters, Rusks, Cookies, Pudding, Pies, Curry Bunny, Venison Products and lots more). Mini auction and white elephant sale. @ NG Church Hall – Hill Street. From 10:00. Booking/ Contact Details: 046-6224539. Free Entry.

Friday, 15 September – SPCA quiz evening. Quiz Evening, 4 per team. If you cannot commit to a full team, buy your ticket, and we will make arrangements. All proceeds will go towards the SPCA vehicle fund and animal food account. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street. Time:

18h00 for 18h30 Price: Quiz R40 pp |Roll various options R40 each |pudding R30 each

Cash Bar & Card Facilities. Tickets: From 6 September, SPCA Charity Shop Hoof and Hound Walk-ins welcome on the evening at fundraising@spcaght.co.za.

Friday, 22 – Sunday, 24 September – Second Annual Heritage Weekend Camp. Organisers Malwande Bebeza and Akhona “Bhodlingqaka” Mafani, with Makana Tourism, present an unforgettable cultural experience. Enjoy celebrating heritage and tradition, dancing, mouthwatering cuisine, and discussions. Get ready for an event that will leave you inspired and enlightened about our culture @ Makana Resort. For more details and bookings, contact 0630261173 or 0747337712. Price: R450 for the whole weekend, R150 for a one-day pass.

Saturday, 30 September – Albany Sports Club Steaks Evening. Steak Evening. @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Grahamstown. Time: 16:00. Enquiries to Yolande 083 383 2506. Price: R100

Saturday, 7 October – Open Gardens. Brought to you by GADWMA & GBS Mutual Bank. @ Settlers, Close & Oakhaven Cottages. Entrance by donation.

Tuesday, 31 October – Zombie Walk/Fun Run.

Bring the whole family (dogs on leads are welcome) and join the Zombie Walk/Fun Run in aid of SPCA Grahamstown. Either 1.5 km or 5 km distances to suit all fitness levels PLUS a fun Zombie Treasure Hunt on route for kiddies under 12, prizes when you return the disc! Spot prizes for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place runners, Best Dressed Family & Best Dressed Individual. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street. Time: 17h30. Booking/ Contact Details: Hoof & Hound, SPCA Charity shop, From 15 October. Or at the event from 16h30. Enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137. Price: Family R35; Individuals R25. Food, drinks & refreshments will be sold at the event: Cooldrinks/Water/Bar Available (cash/card).

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October 2023

Match Days – Watch the Rugby World Cup from the pool stages to the quarters, semis, and finals. All games will be streamed without disturbance from the load-shedding, projected on the big screen with great food and drink specials, @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. Call or book your table or couch on 0466223112/0828012385.

Tuesday, 31 October 2023

“Making a difference together” – Rhodes University Accounting Students reaches out to Grahamstown SPCA. RUPals was established by a group of Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for organisations. @ Rhodes University campus; The Day Kaif, Rhodes Theatre, Steve Biko Union Building, Hoof and Hound, SPCA Charity shop. Monday to Friday. Time: 9:00 to 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen or Benita Enquiries on 076 878 0137. Price: R50

For Poster designing services, contact Aphiwe on 067 388 9951