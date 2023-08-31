65 year old woman found dead in Tantyi street

By Anga-Anganda Bushwana

Towards the end of Women’s Month, the corpse of a woman was found in U-Street, Tantyi. The woman, whose body was found at 6am on 27 August, was identified as 65-year-old Jongiwe Nancy Matshoba. According to Nkohli Majola, spokesperson of the South African Police Services (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape, “Police were summoned to the scene after the body of a woman was found lying on the roadside with no visible injuries”. The SAPS has opened an inquest docket and said at this point, it is not clear whether the woman is a victim of foul play or if she died from natural causes.