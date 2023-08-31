Vuyokazi Smile inspires women through health and fitness

By Siphesihle Mkhwanazi

A Pharmacist Assistant, mother, runner and aerobics trainer, Vuyokazi Smile is one of the inspirational women of Makhanda. As we end Women’s Month, we look at Makhanda-born Smile, who motivates and encourages many through her role as an aerobics instructor at Joza Gym and Rhodes University Gym.

Smile began her journey as a fitness instructor in 2010, where Joza aerobics programme founder Ziphozinhle Nkomonde trained her. Smile admits that she is an avid runner, and during one of her running sessions, she heard music at the old gym facilities, which piqued her curiosity. When she entered the gym, she found an aerobics class in session; this encounter would catapult her into becoming an instructor.

After two years in the aerobics programme, in 2012, she became an aerobics instructor. She was inspired to become an instructor after attending an Aerobics Marathon in Aliwal North in 2012, where she learned different types of aerobics. “There, I learned a lot. I also won some trophies and that motivated me to keep going…it was an eye-opener,” she said.

Smile says the programme aims to get people involved in health and fitness to remain healthy. “Avoid the doctor and getting illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes,” she said. The programme is for everyone and every age, not just the Joza community.

“Fitness and health is a way to go,” Smile says, advising women to care for their health. She believes health and fitness improve self-esteem and confidence in women and people in general. Even though the programme caters for everyone, most participants are women who have seen positive results and change since joining the programme.

Smile hosts about four weekly aerobics classes at Joza Gym and three at Rhodes University Gym. Her classes comprise Cardio-box, Step, Functional, Hiit and other exercises that accommodate different fitness levels. She also encourages members of the public to attend an open week, where they can enjoy free sessions, especially at the beginning of the year. This allows them to have the whole aerobics experience and exercise.

The free classes help spread awareness about the importance of fitness and health. Smile adds that the aim is also to develop and sustain the programme. Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Smile says she trains individuals. “I recruit people with the potential to become instructors and train them so that when I am not around, they can take over,” she said.

Smile hopes that more people will join these classes to get their dream bodies or summer bodies and also hopes to inspire women to be involved in health and fitness.