Rejuvenated and thriving

By Buhle Andisiwe Made

On Saturday, 26 August, the Dakawa Community Arts Centre held its grand reopening. The Centre presented a dance-off and fashion show for the community. The event also showcased many items where the community members could engage through Art.

The dances incorporated different styles, while the fashion runway comprised garments made from recycled materials such as paper and plastic. Old artwork like ceramics and paintings were on sale during the event, along with refreshments.