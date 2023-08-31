Trending
Rejuvenated and thriving

Dakawa Community Arts Centre reopens with a fashion show and dance off
Joyful Dakawa artists at the reopening of the the arts and crafts centre. Photo: Supplied
By Buhle Andisiwe Made

On Saturday, 26 August, the Dakawa Community Arts Centre held its grand reopening. The Centre presented a dance-off and fashion show for the community. The event also showcased many items where the community members could engage through Art.

The dances incorporated different styles, while the fashion runway comprised garments made from recycled materials such as paper and plastic. Old artwork like ceramics and paintings were on sale during the event, along with refreshments.

Snacks on sale on Saturday, 26 August at the Dakawa Arts & Craft Centre reopening. Photo: Supplied
Young dancers posing, ready for their performance. Photo: Supplied
Sweet treats for available to buy at the centre's reopening.. Photo: Supplied
The young performers posing for a photo after their dance-off. Photo: Supplied
Fashion show designed piece made from recycled material. Photo: Supplied
Fashion show designed piece made from recycled material. Photo: Supplied
Fashion show designed piece made from recycled material. Photo: Supplied
Fashion show designed piece made from recycled material. Photo: Supplied
