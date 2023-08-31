More water for Makhanda

By Linda Pona

Following the visit by Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu to the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works project on 16 August 2023, progress has been made on the 20 megalitres per day water supply demand for Makhanda.

The project’s aim was to increase the existing 10 megalitre per day supply to 20 megalitres at James Kleynhans. Makana Municipality communications officer Anele Mjekula says, “The additional 10 megalitres per day, which was scheduled to be completed by 31 August 2023, has since been achieved.”

The upgrades should provide a sustainable water supply to both the East and West areas of Makhanda and address the issue of frequent water cuts.

Mjekula adds that an additional 10 megalitres per day will be constructed for associated pump stations, pipelines, water treatment works, and storage requirements to meet the bulk potable water needs for the Bulk Water Supply.