Holy Cross School receives R30 000 donation

Emeritus Professor Di Wilmot (right), the alternate church warden and lay minister at St Cyprian's Anglican Church at Highlands hands over a R30 000 donation to principal Nicci Hayes (middle) and HOD Zimkhita Mdingi (left), surrounded by a Grade Two class at Holy Cross. Photo: Supplied

By Nicci Hayes

St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church has been assisting the Holy Cross School as their community project for a number of years. Recently, Emeritus Professor Di Wilmot, a church warden and lay minister handed over a R30 000 donation to the school. Some of the proceeds will establish a Bishop Ebenezer Ntshali bursary fund in honour of the retired Bishop.

The church is also hosting its Annual Country Fair on Sunday 10 September at 12 noon, and some of the proceeds will also go to the school.  This is a great family day with a treasure hunt and other activities for children, a touch farm, homemade produce and plants for sale, and a variety of delicious potjie food and wors rolls for lunch. The annual auction at 1:30pm includes a day outing for two to Pumba Private Game Reserve, a horse safari for two at Amakhala Game Reserve, furniture, horse manure, and mystery hampers. All are welcome to attend the Eucharist Service at 10am. Please support this worthy cause.

(Nicci Hayes is the Principal of Holy Cross School).

