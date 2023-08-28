Makhanda’s karate kid aims high

By Chris Totobela

Closing off Women’s Month is the story of Qhama Chotsheni, a girl slowly making a name for herself in karate. The 14-year-old Ntsika Secondary School, grade 8 learner is making waves in the karate sport a few years after joining Joza karate club in 2016 under the guidance of sensei Matebese.

Chotsheni comes from a family of sports where all her siblings played different sports except karate, so she decided to follow a different path. Chotsheni is now a purple belt (6th grade) whose main aim is to one day participate in international championships abroad. She shared what she has learned with Grocott’s Mail over the years: “I’m very short-tempered, and karate has taught me discipline, self-defence and many other things,” she said.

She also told Grocott’s Mail that the person that she looks up to is sensei Thanduxolo Royi, who once went to Scotland to showcase his talent.

Her message to all women is short and sweet, “Keep it up and never give up; remember to take one step back and two steps forward”.

The energetic Chotsheni is an inspiration to her peers both at school and in the community.