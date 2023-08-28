Alutha Ngqoyiya slam dunks Makhanda onto the map

By Chris Totobela

One of Makhanda’s netball and basketball icons, Alutha “Slam” Ngqoyiya-Veto, has represented the town well in netball at the national level. Her love for netball started while she was still at Ntaba Maria Primary School before moving on to Nombulelo Secondary School, where she only played for three months.

The married mother of two children, 13-year-old daughter Inathi and 6-year-old Lulutho has represented Sarah Baartman District on numerous occasions in netball. She was part of the 2008/2009 South African females national basketball team and enjoyed every minute.

She says some of the challenges causing a lack of progress in women’s sports are jealousy among women and the lack of respect and support for each other. Petty and unnecessary politics are derailing women’s sports.

Her role model is Proteas Phumza Maweni, and locally, she admires 16-year-old Linathi Makina, who she says has a huge heart and gives her all on the netball court, and she believes that this girl will go very far with the sport.

Her message to all women is simple: “We as women need to celebrate each other’s victories; we need to support each other, and if we work together, we will go far. We need to put our differences aside and help each other to develop these youngsters that are looking up to us,” she said.

The lanky and ever-smiling Ngqoyiya plays for Jacaranda Aces Netball Club and Maru Basketball Club. She also coaches the Jacaranda Aces male netball team.