What’s On – 17 – 24 August

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 17 AUGUST

U3A

Lecture demonstration by GARDMED staff on dealing with the commonest medical emergencies that elderly folk encounter. Since the members of several other organisations have been invited to attend this event, it would be a good idea to arrive earlier than usual. Parking space is limited.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

Free entry and donations to Gardmed will be gratefully received

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free Entry

Joza Aerobics Open Week

Join us for the last day of this week’s fitness session – Box and Functional Step. The theme is black and lime, or any gym gear

@ Fire Station, opposite Mikiyili Stadium

17:00 – 18:00

Contact: 0662986505/0630239338

Free Entry

__

FRIDAY 18 AUGUST

History Society Meeting

Join our speaker, Celeste Booth, the Albany Museum Archaeologist, as she speaks about “Carter, Tutankhamun, The Curse” and how an 18th Dynasty Mummy came to the Albany Museum.

@ Albany Club, High Street

17:30

Contact: Gill Wylie on 072 912 4294 (for membership details as well)

Cash bar available at Albany Club

Free Entry

Live Music with Lloyd & Leroy

A night of jazz mixed with R&B

@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 to 21:00

Contact: 046 622 2324

Free Entry

Live Music with Greg Short

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

R20 Entrance Fee

__

SATURDAY 19 AUGUST

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

Live Music Saturday

Treble Trouble with a three-piece band.

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

R20 Entrance Fee

__

SUNDAY 20 AUGUST

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

@ LA Café (Old Provost)

09:00 – 14:00 (maybe earlier, depending on turnout)

Free Entry

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free Entry

__

TUESDAY 22 AUGUST

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40/per person (Cash only)

__

WEDNESDAY 23 AUGUST

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free Entry

__

THURSDAY 24 AUGUST

U3A

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 Entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

__

COMING SOON

25 August – Live Music with Peace. Adult contemporary song with a mix of R&B and pop @ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. Time: from 19:00 to 21:00. Contact: 046 622 2324. Free Entry.

25 August – Seafood experience @ Revelations Cafe. Revelations and Heat collaboration to bring you an unforgettable seafood experience. Fresh from the harbour. An evening not to be missed. @ Revelations Cafe, Pepper Grove Mall. From 18:00 to 19:00. Booking essential. Chantelle or Morne 072 0661652/ 083 6873802.

26 August – Albany Sports Club Market. Stalls from food and crafts. Bric-a-Brac. Jumping castles, vintage cars, animals, and much more. @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Makhanda. Time: 09:00 – 15:00. For Bookings/ Contact: Julie van Staden 083 644 8091. R100 per stall and R50 for a PowerPoint; contact Julie for other requirements (chairs & tables).

25 – 26 August – Greek Evening @ Table Too. A delicious meal including Mezze (calamari & roast pepper salad, feta & zucchini rissoles, hummus, pita), Main course (Lamb Moussaka), Dessert (Galaktabourika: Custard baked in Phyllo). @ 16 Donkin Street, at 19:30 for 20:00. Contact 0826718558/ 0839602366. Price: R220 per person.

26 August – Dakawa Dance off/Fashion Runway 2023. The dance-off incorporates different dance styles, while the fashion runway comprises garments made from recycled materials such as paper and plastic. Old artwork like ceramics and paintings will also be sold during the event. Refreshments will also be sold. Join us during this occasion to engage with the community through Art. @ Dakawa Arts Centre. Time: 12:00 till late. Contact: Nobukhosi Tata on 0716255764 or Andiswa Bliss Rabeshu on 0717845830. Free Entry.

31 August – Roots Grown Deep. Ancient Futures and Instrumental Consciousness workshop. During a one-day residency at the Rhodes University Department of Music and International Library of African Music (ILAM), the Roots Grown Deep world music ensemble presents workshops and a once-off performance illuminating their guiding philosophies, unique genre and educational paradigm. @ Ilam, Off Prince Alfred Street, Rhodes campus. 11:00-12:00 – Workshop: Ancient Futures & Instrumental Consciousness (at Ilam). 15:00-16:00 – Workshop: World Musical Ecology & The Healing Power of Sound (@Beethoven House – Somerset St). 19:00 – A Live Performance by Roots Grown Deep world music ensemble (@Beethoven House). For more info and bookings: v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za or www.rootsgrowndeep.com. Price: TBA

1 September – Spring Dinner Dance. Join Frankie from Dance With for a Spring Dance three-course meal. Wear flats or wedges as dancing will be on the deck. Prize for the couple with the best dance. @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. Contact 0466223112. Price: R250 per person.

2- 3 September – Unendlebenje Unetyala. Join us for this exciting lineup of local artists MakoneniEc, Azlan Makalima, Damage, KB Cooper, and Major @Enigma Lounge (Kwa Fakaratsi). Time: 14:59. Booking/ Contact Details: 0664295097. Price: R20 entry fee on 2 September | R25 entry fee on 2 September

3 September – IsiNgqi sama Afrika. This is a fundraising concert for the newly formed choir uniforms and instruments. @ Noluthando Hall, Joza location. Time: 13:30. Contact: 078 1187160. Tickets: R40 presold | R50 at the door

9 September – NG Kerk Mini Basaar. Mini Bazaar with Coffeeshop, homemade treats (Koeksisters, Rusks, Cookies, Pudding, Pies, Curry Bunny, Venison Products and lots more). Mini auction and white elephant sale. @ NG Church Hall – Hill Street. From 10:00. Booking/ Contact Details: 046-6224539. Free Entry.

22 – 24 September – Second Annual Heritage Weekend Camp. Organisers Malwande Bebeza and Akhona “Bhodlingqaka” Mafani, with Makana Tourism, present an unforgettable cultural experience. Enjoy celebrating heritage and tradition, dancing, mouthwatering cuisine, and discussions. Get ready for an event that will leave you inspired and enlightened about our culture @ Makana Resort. For more details and bookings, contact 0630261173 or 0747337712. Price: R450 for the whole weekend, R150 for a one-day pass.

30 September – Albany Sports Club Steaks Evening. Steak Evening. @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Grahamstown. Time: 16:00. Enquiries to Yolande 083 383 2506. Price: R100

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Match Days – Watch the Rugby World Cup from the pool stages to the quarters, semis, and finals. All games will be streamed without disturbance from the load-shedding, projected on the big screen with great food and drink specials, @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. Call or book your table or couch on 0466223112/0828012385.

“Making a difference together” – Rhodes University Accounting Students reaches out to Grahamstown SPCA. RUPals was established by a group of Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for organisations. @ Rhodes University campus; The Day Kaif, Rhodes Theatre, Steve Biko Union Building, Hoof and Hound, SPCA Charity shop. Monday to Friday. Time: 09:00 to 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen or Benita Enquiries on 076 878 0137. Price: R50

