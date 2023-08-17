Deep disappointment over recommended removal of High Court

By ‘Odidi Matai-Sigudla

As the prospective move of the High Court from Makhanda to Bisho looms closer, the Makhanda High Court Action Committee (MHCAC) held a press conference on 15 August to express their disappointment with the final report released on 27 July by the Committee of the Rationalization of Areas under Jurisdiction of the Division of the High Court and Judicial Establishments, the Moseneke Committee.

“We were deeply disappointed that the committee retained its interim recommendation,” began Professor Sizwe Mabizela, Vice-Chancellor of Rhodes University. “The final report recommends the relocation of the seats of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court from Makhanda to Bisho. But it also recommends a drastic reduction in the area of jurisdiction of the High Court. It is important to underline that the committee did not comment that the High Court in Makhanda should be closed down,” he said.

However, Mabizela pointed out that the relocation of the seat of the High Court and reduction in jurisdiction would lead to the eventual closure of the Makhanda High Court within roughly five years.

“So when the Department of Justice says, you’ll keep your court, you’ll keep your court,” adds Makhanda attorney Brin Brody. “We’re not keeping the court, we will keep something for a very short period, and then there will be nothing,” he added.

The MHCAC plans to engage the national government, various political parties, and other communities in South Africa to keep the High Seat in Makhanda. An additional submission to the Minister is being prepared while MHCAC continues to share with the public just how detrimental the move would be to Makhanda.

This action plan was received well by Xolani Simakuhle of the South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco). “Our people cannot be taken for a ride,” said Simakuhle. “We are voting,we are rent payers, we are members of the country. Therefore we need to be taken very seriously,” he added, commending the MHCAC’s wish to involve and educate the community on the need to keep the Seat of the High Court in Makhanda.

“For us, protecting employment and securing the livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable people is at the heart of advancing social justice,” said Mabizela. “These poor and marginalised people are not children of a lesser God… Their plight, their livelihoods, their jobs are as important as is the case with any community in this country,” he added.