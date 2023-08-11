By Linda Pona

During this week’s Rhodes University’s Leadership Week presentation, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi spoke about Women’s Day and leadership and that although, as women, we are enjoying our hard-earned freedom, we are essentially celebrating Women’s Day and Women’s Month because of men and unequal gender dynamics. “We are here today because of the patriarchy of this world,” she said. I could not agree more.

Although women have made significant strides in the world, a high level of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) plagues women globally. As President Ramaphosa once said, “It’s a problem of men.” Every day women are harassed, violated or killed. Those lucky enough to escape abusive men are left with trauma, especially considering that these people were supposed to be protecting them.

Although there have been campaigns around GBV, we must also be honest about the communities and families that protect men who abuse, rape and kill women. That there is so little regard for women’s lives that these acts of violence are not treated like a pandemic. One article in the Mail and Guardian suggested that GBV should be treated like a pandemic. This is because during Covid- 19 lockdown, people were arrested for smuggling cigarettes and alcohol, yet when a woman was killed, society looked the other way.

It is also important to note that with GBV also comes the abuse of young children and that they deserve just as much protection from abuse as women. With rising statistics of abuse of women and children, we cannot continue to keep silent about those who continue this violence. Men especially need to stand up and hold other men accountable for their actions.

As we continue celebrating women who fought for our freedoms, let us also take time to remember those who died at the hands of immature men who felt entitled to women’s bodies. May those of you who are stuck, unable to leave toxic situations, find the courage to leave and remember that you are enough and that your lives matter.