By Fahdia Msaka

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that a manhunt is underway to apprehend a group of suspects responsible for a heinous triple murder in Makhanda on 3 August. One of the three people who were shot dead was an employee of the Department of Correctional Services.

According to SAPS spokesperson Majola Nkohli, a group of six people were sitting outside with the homeowner in a home in Joza’s Extension Six, when shots were fired at them. All six ran in different directions, trying to flee while gunshots quickly blasted through, disturbing the scene.

Three of the six individuals escaped unscathed while three others were fatally wounded. In the aftermath of the chaotic incident, their lifeless bodies were discovered in different parts of the property. The exact number of perpetrators involved in the shooting remains uncertain, as investigations are ongoing.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) says it will assume control of the investigation and local authorities have appealed to the public for assistance in bringing the culprits to justice. SAPS urges anyone with relevant information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspects to come forward or contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.