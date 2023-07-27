Nombulelo Secondary School choir second best in SA

By Selenathi Botha

It’s been a good year at Nombulelo Secondary School in Joza, Makhanda. The school has always been known as one of the musical best, boasting several choirs and musical ensembles. These include soloists, trios, an all-female choir, and, since 31 January, an all-male choir.

The male choir is led by educator Xolani Jonono who says the choir has entered quite a number of competitions this year. They finally ended up at the South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod (SASCE) in Johannesburg, taking home second place in their category on 30 June.

Jonono, also the conductor of the choir, says it has not been an easy journey. He had to chase some of the choir members after school so that they could practice, he said. He added that it was not easy watching the choir practice on an empty stomach at 2:30 pm, as learners eat at 10am, sometimes do physical exercises before choir practice, and do not eat again before choir practice starts.

The Nombulelo Secondary School choir perform at a Mondela Day event on 18 July 2023. Photo: Selenathi Botha

On the day of the South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod, choir member Azenathi Lukwe had to step in as conductor after Jonono was unable to attend. ”I didn’t have a challenge when it came to conducting my peers because it is something that I’m used to doing. I used to copy Mr Jonono when he was conducting. At church, they are teaching us to conduct so it was not that hard”, Lukwe told Grocott’s Mail.

Lukwe added that at first, it was scary being far from home in a 16-member choir, up against other choirs who had more singers. However, the learners decided they had no choice but to keep themselves motivated and compete. After such dedication, pressure, and hard work, their efforts finally paid off. The Nombulelo Secondary School Male Choir won second place in their category, making Makhanda and the whole of the Eastern Cape proud, and being sponsored with a keyboard on Mandela Day by Makana Municipality.

Jonono and other Nombulelo Secondary School teachers said they were thankful to everyone who supported the school. The school is currently looking for sponsorship so that they can buy different musical instruments and compete overseas.

In 2019, Nombulelo Secondary School students, Liyabona Qutywa (then in grade 10) and Oyama Vena (then in grade 11) won first place for their duet at the South African School Choral Eidsteddford, with Qutywa placing second in the mezzo-soprano category.