Jim Cambray recorded rainfall at Park Road for the week of 20-27 July 2023 of 14.2mm, and temperatures that ranged from a very cold 1°C to 20.5°C.

Rainfall at Park Road for the week before (13-19 July) was 5.1mm and temperatures ranged from 6.5 to 21.5C for that week. Paul Maylam recorded 3.7mm at Cathcart St from 13-19 July.