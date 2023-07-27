ALICEdale looking for wonderland

By Buhle Andisiwe Made

The people of KwaNonzwakazi township in Alicedale, 50 kilometres and one hour’s drive away from Makhanda, suffer from a lack of service delivery from the Makana Municipality. Their main grievances are the lack of water and electricity. The community’s appeals seem to go unnoticed by their municipality and residents are appealing for assistance.

Pensioner Mzamo Eric Mboyi of the Nonzwakazi Township exclaims, “Sitsala nzima ngamanzi!” (we are struggling with water). Mboyi told Grocott’s Mail that the only time they have water is twice a week. He added that the municipality supplied the area with smaller Jojo water tanks, but did not fill those tanks. Water in the township, even when delivered by municipal water trucks, goes to the schools and even then, the water truck from Makhanda is not consistent, he said.

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs says water and electricity are basic needs. The Constitution says “Everyone has the right to have access to sufficient food and water. The state must take reasonable legislative and other measures, within its available resources, to achieve the progressive realisation of each of these rights”.

Unclean water coming out of residents’ taps twice a week is a clear dereliction of the State’s duties. Makana Municipality’s responsibility is to provide the most efficient, safe, and reliable services to the communities under its management in order to meet the Bill of Rights.

At the times when water is delivered to the community town hall and to a communal tank, residents feel unsafe using that water because of its stench. Resident Ndileka Mngoqi mentioned that all they could ask for from the municipality would be water as it is a basic need. “People cannot live without water, water is essential. They cannot cook, clean, or even wash their laundry for as long as a two-week period,” Mngoqi said.

Resident Ayanda Mqhiki added that she would appreciate water more than two days a week, and for the elderly, it would be better to have sufficient and clean water. She suggested that the municipality supply a water tank for each household so that each family could be assured of a regular water supply.

Taps are often dry in Alicedale, say residents. Photo: Supplied

When there is no water, schools are forced to close for the day, mentioned resident Thanduxolo Siwisa. This hinders the education of the youth because being sent home from school is an obstruction of learners’ right to education. especially when water is scarce for a couple of weeks, Siwisa adds. “Sisebugxwayibeni, siyasokola! Asiyaz’ singaze siphume nini apha” (We’re desolated and we’re struggling! We don’t know when we’ll ever get out), he said.

Alicedale’s Ward Councillor, Vuyani Nesi, an Independent, says residents receive water twice a week, and added, “At least there is water”. Nesi said he encouraged the residents of KwaNonzwakazi to help one another, and said if one home has water coming out of the tap, they could assist another home to fill up their containers. Nesi emphasised that there is no water in the Amathole region and it would be better if residents assisted one another.

The Constitution also says municipalities must “structure and manage administration and budgeting and planning processes to give priority to the basic needs of the community and to promote the social and economic development of the community”.

Makana Municipality would have to implement a more structured, focused, and transparent plan going forward – an increase in the budget for necessities such as water and electricity could be implemented that could make a difference in many lives. A budget of 3.5% for water and sewage and 0.35% for electrical networks (including streetlights) has proven to be insufficient for such a whole municipality. The community of KwaNonzwakazi township is looking for a positive change for their town and well-being.

(Grocott’s Mail has reached out to Makana Municipality for comment and will publish this if it arrives).