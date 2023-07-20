Mandela Day at Nombulelo Secondary – a day to be remembered

By Selenathi Botha

It has been a tradition all over the world that everyone provides good services for 67 minutes on 18 July every year to honor Tatu Nelson Mandela on the day of his birth. This year, things took a good turn for Nombulelo Secondary School in Joza on Mandela Day. The school was visited by Makana Municipality Mayor, Yandiswa Vara, and officials of the Department of Basic Education who spent 67 minutes with the school’s staff and learners.

The school has four choirs, and visitors were treated to performances from the co-ed Nombulelo Choir and the school’s male choir, who recently won an inter-school competition. The Department Of Education sponsored the school with a new keyboard, making it a day to remember for learners, educators, and parents.