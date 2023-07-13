What’s On – 13- 20 July

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!
POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS
Sunday, 16 July – Tuesday, 18 July
SPCA Madiba 67 min celebrations
Open Day & Visit SPCA
Bring the family, friends, and school groups to visit, walk, and play with our animals. Join us for cake/muffins/scones & coffee/tea. But most importantly, our animals so much will enjoy the cuddles.
@ SPCA Industrial area
Sunday 10:30 – 12:30
Monday & Tuesday 09:00 – 16:00
For enquiries contact Benita 076 878 0137
Free Entry
__
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 13 JULY
U3A
(There is no meeting today, so you are free to hear the Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, at 10:00 at City Hall)
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689
Minister of Justice Visit
Mayor Yandiswa Vara invites all citizens to a meeting with Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola regarding the High Court move to Bisho.
@ City Hall, Makhanda
10:00
Everybody is a Bridge
Piano & Poems by Hanmer and Krueger
Anton Krueger will be reading from his forthcoming collection of poems; Everybody is a Bridge, to the accompaniment of improvisations by pianist and composer Paul Hanmer.
@ Rhodes Music Department Beethoven Room
19:00
For bookings contact: 046 603 8489
R60 (R40 concession)| Free entry for Drama students and Music students.
__
FRIDAY 14 JULY
Live Music at The Pothole and Donkey
A night of jazz mixed with R&B, with Lloyd and Leroy.
@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 -21:00
Contact: 046 622 2324
Free Entry
Live Music at SSS
Blom’s Entertainment brings you DJ Double D and Mr Doo.
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
22:00 – 01:30
Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689
Free Entry
__
SATURDAY 15 JULY
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome.
@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
07:45 for 08:00
Free Entry
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
5km – 7km hike or walk to the Pride Rock
@ Drosdty Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
08:00
Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
Free Entry
90’s Karaoke
Sing your heart out
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
21:00
Free Entry
Line Dancing
Frankie from Dance With will host an hour of fun line dancing followed by gourmet chorizo hotdogs for lunch—a prize for the best-dressed line dancer.
@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street.
12:00
Contact: 082 801 2385 or 046 622 3112
R130 per person. Booking is essential due to the limited tickets.
__
SUNDAY 16 JULY
Farmers Market
This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.
Weather permitting
@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue
09:00 – 14:00 (maybe earlier, depending on turnout)
__
TUESDAY 18 JULY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia.
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
19:00
Table bookings 046 622 5002
R40/per person (Cash only)
__
MANDELA DAY/MONTH EVENTS
Eluxolweni Child and Youth Care Centre (CYCC) Tekkie/Soccer Boots Drive for Mandela Day
Kindly donate your unwanted tekkies/soccer boots to a child in need. Shoe size from 8 junior – 10 adults.
@ off Anderson Road
10:00 till 13:00
Enquiries to Zintle Xanise on 046 622 2537 or 078 237 7312
email: zintle.xanise@imaginet.co.za or eluxolweni@imaginet.co.za.
Food4Futures Clothing Drive – 67 Blankets and shoes for Mandela Day
The drive will run until 18 July.
For blanket donations: please bring your blankets, old or new, to donate at Food 4 Futures premises @ 2 Dundas Street or for R100. You can sponsor a blanket for someone in need this winter.
For shoe Donations, please donate warm, practical “walking shoes” and boots for the men and women in our community who rely on walking, no matter the weather. Or, for R200, you can sponsor a pair of shoes for someone in need this winter.
Donations via EFT can be made to: First National Bank Grahamstown.
Branch Code: 210717
Account Name: Food4Futures
Account Number: 62901533316
With the reference: “Your Name+ Blanket.” or “Your Name+ Shoes.”
Food for Futures Clothing Drive
As winter approaches and the cold encroaches, there are those in dire need of clothing, shoes and bedding. Drop off at 2 Dundas Street, 09:00 – 12:00 on weekdays or contact us at 083 651 0067 to make a plan to collect.
If you would like to donate R100 towards a blanket, please EFT your donation to:
First National Bank Grahamstown
Branch Code: 210717
Account Name: Food4Futures
Account Number: 62901533316
With the reference: “Your name/Anon + Blanket.”
Every flicker of warmth makes a world of difference.
Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic – R67 for Mandela Day
– Grahamstown Dog Fund – Turn Mandela Day into Mandela Month! Please Support us this Mandela Day/Month by contributing a much-needed R67 to our Grahamstown Dog Fund to help us continue our welfare work. We aim to sterilize as many dogs as possible within our community to help with population control.
Please get in touch with Marius Crouse of Mr Dog on 083 409 5566 if you want to assist with a food bag. He has 1kg zip lock bags at R15 each.
Mr. Dog food prices: 10kg – R150 | 20kg – R290 | 25kg – R360
– Grahamstown Feral Cat Project – R67 for Mandela Day
OR purchase and drop off kitten food and kitty litter:@ 18 Park Road, Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic; @ Hoof and Hound – Peppergrove Mall; @ 31 High Street, Suzi-Q
-Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund – R67 for Mandela
Support the Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund but donating R67
–Grahamstown WildLife Fund – R67 for Mandela Day
Support the Grahamstown WildLife Medical Fund but donating R67
Our banking details for R67 donations:
Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic
Standard Bank
Account Number: 282625054
Account Type: Cheque Account
Branch Code: 050917
Reference: Dog Fund + Your Surname OR W/CAT + Surname OR GDMF + Surname OR WILDLIFE FUND + Surname (Use the contact for the project you wish to support)
Proof of payment to: Rochelle Fourie Makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com
SPCA Madiba 67 min celebrations
Visit SPCA
Bring the family, friends, and school groups to visit, walk, and play with our animals. Join us for cake/muffins/scones & coffee/tea.
@ SPCA Industrial area
09:00 – 16:00
For enquiries contact Benita 076 878 0137
Free Entry
__
WEDNESDAY 19 JULY
Karaoke
Sing your heart out
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 20 JULY
U3A
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689
__
COMING SOON
Friday, 21 July – Golf Day SPCA bakkie fundraiser. Sean Mccallum from life investment is the main sponsor, and the SPCA Grahamstown invite businesses and non-golfers to support the SPCA Golf Day and Auction. @ Belmont Valley Golf Club. 11:30 Shotgun starts and 17:30 Auction. Enquiries – Benita 076 878 0137 or Warren Henry. Price: Four balls R2000. Auction entry free.
Friday, 21 July – Live Music at The Pothole and Donkey. Contemporary songs with a mix of African jazz and folk, with Hennie and Kath. @ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street @ 19:00 – 21:00. Contact: 046 622 2324. Free Entry.
Tuesday, 08 August – Couples Tango & Salsa. Frankie from Dance With is giving couples a tango and salsa dance lesson @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. The dance lesson starts @ 18:00, followed by social and tapas @ 19:15. Contact: 082 801 2385 or 046 622 3112. Booking essential. R300.00 per couple (includes Dance Lesson & Tapas) | R110.00 per person (tapas only and social dance)
Wednesday, 09 August – Diski Queens 7s. Women’s football as part of the national Women’s Day celebrations. @ Mickey Yili Stadium in Joza @10:00. Free entry.
Saturday, 26 August – Albany Sports Club Market. Stalls from food and crafts. Bric-a-Brac. Jumping castles, vintage cars, animals & much more. @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Grahamstown @ 09:00 – 15:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Julie van Staden 083 644 8091. R100 per stall, R50 for a PowerPoint, contact Julie for other requirements (chairs & tables).
__
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Prestige School of Dance mid-year Enrollment
Prestige School of Dance is taking new enrolments for Terms 3 & 4—Ballet, Tap, Hip-Hop, and Contemporary dance training for all experience levels.
@ Princess Alice Hall.
Contact Nicole on 082 365 5526 or prestigedance.sa@gmail.com.
__
