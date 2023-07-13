What’s On – 13- 20 July

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Sunday, 16 July – Tuesday, 18 July

SPCA Madiba 67 min celebrations

Open Day & Visit SPCA

Bring the family, friends, and school groups to visit, walk, and play with our animals. Join us for cake/muffins/scones & coffee/tea. But most importantly, our animals so much will enjoy the cuddles.

@ SPCA Industrial area

Sunday 10:30 – 12:30

Monday & Tuesday 09:00 – 16:00

For enquiries contact Benita 076 878 0137

Free Entry

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 13 JULY

U3A

(There is no meeting today, so you are free to hear the Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, at 10:00 at City Hall)

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Minister of Justice Visit

Mayor Yandiswa Vara invites all citizens to a meeting with Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola regarding the High Court move to Bisho.

@ City Hall, Makhanda

10:00

Everybody is a Bridge

Piano & Poems by Hanmer and Krueger

Anton Krueger will be reading from his forthcoming collection of poems; Everybody is a Bridge, to the accompaniment of improvisations by pianist and composer Paul Hanmer.

@ Rhodes Music Department Beethoven Room

19:00

For bookings contact: 046 603 8489

R60 (R40 concession)| Free entry for Drama students and Music students.

__

FRIDAY 14 JULY

Live Music at The Pothole and Donkey

A night of jazz mixed with R&B, with Lloyd and Leroy.

@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 -21:00

Contact: 046 622 2324

Free Entry

Live Music at SSS

Blom’s Entertainment brings you DJ Double D and Mr Doo.

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

22:00 – 01:30

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free Entry

__

SATURDAY 15 JULY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

5km – 7km hike or walk to the Pride Rock

@ Drosdty Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free Entry

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

21:00

Free Entry

Line Dancing

Frankie from Dance With will host an hour of fun line dancing followed by gourmet chorizo hotdogs for lunch—a prize for the best-dressed line dancer.

@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street.

12:00

Contact: 082 801 2385 or 046 622 3112

R130 per person. Booking is essential due to the limited tickets.

__

SUNDAY 16 JULY

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

Weather permitting

@ LA Café (Provost), Lucas Avenue

09:00 – 14:00 (maybe earlier, depending on turnout)

__

TUESDAY 18 JULY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings 046 622 5002

R40/per person (Cash only)

__

MANDELA DAY/MONTH EVENTS

Eluxolweni Child and Youth Care Centre (CYCC) Tekkie/Soccer Boots Drive for Mandela Day

Kindly donate your unwanted tekkies/soccer boots to a child in need. Shoe size from 8 junior – 10 adults.

@ off Anderson Road

10:00 till 13:00

Enquiries to Zintle Xanise on 046 622 2537 or 078 237 7312

email: zintle.xanise@imaginet.co.za or eluxolweni@imaginet.co.za.

Food4Futures Clothing Drive – 67 Blankets and shoes for Mandela Day

The drive will run until 18 July.

For blanket donations: please bring your blankets, old or new, to donate at Food 4 Futures premises @ 2 Dundas Street or for R100. You can sponsor a blanket for someone in need this winter.

For shoe Donations, please donate warm, practical “walking shoes” and boots for the men and women in our community who rely on walking, no matter the weather. Or, for R200, you can sponsor a pair of shoes for someone in need this winter.

Donations via EFT can be made to: First National Bank Grahamstown.

Branch Code: 210717

Account Name: Food4Futures

Account Number: 62901533316

With the reference: “Your Name+ Blanket.” or “Your Name+ Shoes.”

Food for Futures Clothing Drive

As winter approaches and the cold encroaches, there are those in dire need of clothing, shoes and bedding. Drop off at 2 Dundas Street, 09:00 – 12:00 on weekdays or contact us at 083 651 0067 to make a plan to collect.

If you would like to donate R100 towards a blanket, please EFT your donation to:

First National Bank Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Account Name: Food4Futures

Account Number: 62901533316

With the reference: “Your name/Anon + Blanket.”

Every flicker of warmth makes a world of difference.

Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic – R67 for Mandela Day

– Grahamstown Dog Fund – Turn Mandela Day into Mandela Month! Please Support us this Mandela Day/Month by contributing a much-needed R67 to our Grahamstown Dog Fund to help us continue our welfare work. We aim to sterilize as many dogs as possible within our community to help with population control.

Please get in touch with Marius Crouse of Mr Dog on 083 409 5566 if you want to assist with a food bag. He has 1kg zip lock bags at R15 each.

Mr. Dog food prices: 10kg – R150 | 20kg – R290 | 25kg – R360

– Grahamstown Feral Cat Project – R67 for Mandela Day

OR purchase and drop off kitten food and kitty litter:@ 18 Park Road, Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic; @ Hoof and Hound – Peppergrove Mall; @ 31 High Street, Suzi-Q

-Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund – R67 for Mandela

Support the Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund but donating R67

–Grahamstown WildLife Fund – R67 for Mandela Day

Support the Grahamstown WildLife Medical Fund but donating R67

Our banking details for R67 donations:

Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic

Standard Bank

Account Number: 282625054

Account Type: Cheque Account

Branch Code: 050917

Reference: Dog Fund + Your Surname OR W/CAT + Surname OR GDMF + Surname OR WILDLIFE FUND + Surname (Use the contact for the project you wish to support)

Proof of payment to: Rochelle Fourie Makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com

__

WEDNESDAY 19 JULY

Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 20 JULY

U3A

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 21 July – Golf Day SPCA bakkie fundraiser. Sean Mccallum from life investment is the main sponsor, and the SPCA Grahamstown invite businesses and non-golfers to support the SPCA Golf Day and Auction. @ Belmont Valley Golf Club. 11:30 Shotgun starts and 17:30 Auction. Enquiries – Benita 076 878 0137 or Warren Henry. Price: Four balls R2000. Auction entry free.

Friday, 21 July – Live Music at The Pothole and Donkey. Contemporary songs with a mix of African jazz and folk, with Hennie and Kath. @ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street @ 19:00 – 21:00. Contact: 046 622 2324. Free Entry.

Tuesday, 08 August – Couples Tango & Salsa. Frankie from Dance With is giving couples a tango and salsa dance lesson @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. The dance lesson starts @ 18:00, followed by social and tapas @ 19:15. Contact: 082 801 2385 or 046 622 3112. Booking essential. R300.00 per couple (includes Dance Lesson & Tapas) | R110.00 per person (tapas only and social dance)

Wednesday, 09 August – Diski Queens 7s. Women’s football as part of the national Women’s Day celebrations. @ Mickey Yili Stadium in Joza @10:00. Free entry.

Saturday, 26 August – Albany Sports Club Market. Stalls from food and crafts. Bric-a-Brac. Jumping castles, vintage cars, animals & much more. @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Grahamstown @ 09:00 – 15:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Julie van Staden 083 644 8091. R100 per stall, R50 for a PowerPoint, contact Julie for other requirements (chairs & tables).

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Prestige School of Dance mid-year Enrollment

Prestige School of Dance is taking new enrolments for Terms 3 & 4—Ballet, Tap, Hip-Hop, and Contemporary dance training for all experience levels.

@ Princess Alice Hall.

Contact Nicole on 082 365 5526 or prestigedance.sa@gmail.com.

__

For Poster designing services, contact Aphiwe on 067 388 9951.