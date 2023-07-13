Unveiling the artistry behind Voodoo Cafe

By Ruvesen Naidoo

Voodoo Coffee Shop, located next to Gino’s Restaurant, Hill Street in Makhanda, offers a wide selection of freshly brewed coffee and baked goods that seem to be taking the people of Makhanda by storm. Opened in April 2023, its grungy atmosphere and friendly customer service are suitable for all those with a sweet tooth or just an acquired taste for different types of coffee.

Owner of Voodoo Coffee, 20-year-old John Zacharellis, shares some interesting facts about his culinary journey with Grocott’s Mail. Zacharellis says that he was inspired to open Voodoo Cafe as “there wasn’t much in the way of coffee in Makhanda, through my eyes, nothing revolutionary, grungy, punk rock or industry changing, hence the name Voodoo Cafe”.

Acknowledging the journey to opening his business, Zacharellis says “While I spent time in Cape Town, I went to the Silwood School of Cookery to train as a chef where I earned my City and Guilds level four qualifications in 2022. I then decided to try my hand at going on an intense professional course to become a Barista. I chose Truth Coffee in Cape Town as I love their coffee and the steampunk atmosphere. This is where I obtained a professional barista certificate”.

“While learning all the intricacies of how to produce and make a cup of coffee, I made it my mission to combine both my passions together and bring something new to Makhanda,” says Zacharellis.

Being open for three months now, Zacharellis says “My long-term plan for Voodoo Coffee is pretty simple really. I want to create such an atmosphere in the shop that when someone asks in Makhanda ‘where can I get coffee?’, the first natural response is Voodoo Coffee Shop!”