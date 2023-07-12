Scrappy win for Swallows against Klipfontein at Albany

By Chesley Daniels

Log leaders Swallows put on a highly disappointing show when they recorded a scrappy 13-5 win over a determined Klipfontein United side at the Albany Sports Ground on 8 July.

Swallows were very rusty from their long layoff, as they last played three weeks earlier against Rosebuds United in Alicedale. Klipfontein came to the match fresh from two close wins against Rosebuds and Tigers respectively, and gave the log leaders a fight for their money. It was somehow very disappointing for the home side as they made too many unforced errors and wasted numerous scoring opportunities. Full credit to United who kept the home side at bay, didn’t allow them to score more points, and prevented them from clinching the all-important bonus point win.

The first half was a nightmare as the hosts failed to score any tries. Their confidence was low for log leaders and they just could not click as a unit. Scoring opportunities were on offer, but the team lost the ball in crucial stages. A first-half penalty by Bradley Christian gave Swallows a narrow 3-0 lead at halftime.

We were expecting a much better second half by the home side but their misfortunes continued. A defiant and spirited United side came hard at Swallows and put continuous pressure on them. Ayprean Morris scored the first try for Swallows after halftime before he was replaced. Swallows led 8-0. The “Never Quit” side launched a fantastic comeback as they narrowed matters with a try-by, created by Braden Jacobs 8-5. Although Swallows dominated the scrums and received numerous scrum penalties, they failed to score tries from the momentum up front.

Wonga Wakashe scored from a decent line out maul, close to the try line. Swallows led 13-5. A few scoring opportunities from Swallows went bagging as the scores remained the same when the final whistle went off. Swallows walked off with a disappointing and hard-fought 13-5 win.

MAN OF THE MATCH

The Grocott’s Mail Sport and Daniels Media Men of the Match went to the Swallows forwards’ pack. They were again dominant in the scrums like in every game in this competition and demolished the visitors, receiving many scrum penalties.

DANIELS MEDIA UNOFFICIAL SEDRU REGIONAL LEAGUE LOG AS AT 08/07/2023

1. Swallows – 32 (7)

2. OC – 19 (6)

3. Rhodes – 18 (5)

4. Klipfontein – 17 (7)

5. Kowie – 14 (8)

6. Tigers – 11 (8)

7. Rosebuds – 3 (7)