Narrow Derby win for Stars over Brumbies

By Chesley Daniels

Trying Stars once again retained bragging rights over Grahamstown Brumbies with a narrow 26-21 bonus point win in their EPRU Grand Challenge Group A Derby encounter at the fortress Oval Sports Ground on 8 July.

This was the second close win for Stars over Brumbies in the Group A competition, and another heartbreaking loss for the Makhanda side. Stars with the win cemented their place in 2nd position on the log behind log leaders Progress, while Brumbies are still in 3rd position with Missionvale closely on their heels.

This Derby never disappoints and with the main game starting on a rather chilly afternoon, it finished at a very high tempo with a close contest, as expected.

FIRST HALF

The visitors took the game to the hosts, Brumbies, and were first to put points on the board via an early try by Lance King. The dominant forwards’ pack of Brumbies once again showed their class in the scrums and gained much-needed momentum, resulting in numerous scrum penalties. Two scrum penalties saw Shanton Whitebooi convert both to take the lead for Brumbies with 6-5. Stars’ mobile forwards disrupted the Brumbies line outs and won numerous balls in that department. The wind also played a factor in the first half as the home side couldn’t take advantage to put more points on the board. It was a physical battle as both teams came hard at each other. Scoring became difficult as both teams’ defensive systems stood firm.

SECOND HALF

The visitors immediately took full advantage of the wind behind them. A converted try by Breyten Stemele saw Stars regaining the lead with the score 12-6. The discipline of Stars let them down again and found themselves with a man down that was sent off. Brumbies grabbed the opportunity and Nolan Soyes went over for an unconverted try in the corner. Stars led 12-11.

EP Captain Diego Williams from Stars tries to get away from Brumbies winger Declan Muller, who brought him down in the tackle. Photo: Lurika Jacobs Coltman.

With 13 men on the park, the visitors kept their heads and Lance King scored his second try of the afternoon while Kelvano King converted to extend the lead to 19-11. Brumbies forwards, as usual, came to the party again and put in some powerful dominance in the scrums and took the ball up to Stars. Some clever thinking by the Stars saw them keeping the ball away from the dominant Brumbies pack of forwards and playing with their skillful and young backs. Immediately, a try came from Melikhaya Koopman who further extended the lead for his side to 26-11. Brumbies replied later with a try by Garin Strydom to narrow matters to 26-16.

Brumbies scored a try by Madudu Maseti on the stroke of full time but it was too little too late, handing Stars a 26-21 bonus point win. A thriller contest came to an end as Brumbies yet again played second fiddle to Stars.

Both teams need to be complimented for always bringing out the best in each other with the Derby played in a fantastic spirit.

MAN OF THE MATCH

The Grocott’s Mail Sport and Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match went to Sihle Mendile, the talented and skillful Trying Stars centre. Mendile broke the defensive lines on numerous occasions and was very dangerous with the ball in hand on the attack. He was also solid on the defence, and constantly a headache for his opponents.

LATEST GRAND CHALLENGE GROUP A LOG STANDINGS AS AT 08 JULY 2023:

1. PROGRESS – 47 (10)

2. TRYING STARS – 38 (9)

3. GRAHAMSTOWN BRUMBIES – 24 (9)

4. MISSIONVALE UNITED – 21 (9)

5. BORN FIGHTERS – 18 (9)

6. DESPATCH – 18 (10)

7. WINDVOGEL UNITED – 8 (8)

8. LILY WHITE – 6 (8)

WEEKEND FIXTURES

A huge battle awaits Brumbies as they host log leaders, and defending champs, Progress from Kariega, at the Oval, while Trying Stars travel to Somerset to take on Born Fighters. Lily White will play Missionvale United at Lavender Valley.