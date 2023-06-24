They Die Dancing 

By Anoka Latchmiah

Pen(t)s Down Haha! is a production examining a societal climate which propels young people toward alcohol. The youth’s relationship with alcohol is paralleled with the addictive nature of social media, and its effect on young people.

The production leads with four impassioned performers. Suthukazi Memela plays Thembekile Nkosi, an influencer whose alluring lifestyle holds secrets beneath the surface. Thembekile’s emphatic grandmother, portrayed by Nokulunga Masia, foreshadows revelations made throughout the play using folktale. Sbu, played by Lisa Simelane, is the unassuming follower of Thembekile who learns the truth behind the enigmatic lifestyle of an influencer, whilst Nancy, played by Rozelle Hartenzberg, is Sibu’s friend who is distrusting of the lifestyle from the start.

This production makes good use of comedic timing to offset the disconcerting undercarriage of Thembekile’s façade. The clever use of lighting and props effectively conveys the importance of the folktales retold by Thembekile’s grandmother.

The scriptwriter of Pen(t)s Down Haha!, Lalu Mokukum says that she drew inspiration from tragedies where young adults have lost their lives, mainly Enyobeni and Itaewon, where alcohol abuse was prevalent

Additionally, social media is increasingly attached to a ‘lifestyle’ of substance abuse. The ensemble serves as a social commentary to the duplicitous nature of social media. They facilitate a conversation surrounding the naivety of young people, and the pursuit to be admired.

sourced from National Arts Festival

A subtle theme implored in this production is that of relationships – such as the dynamic between Thembekile and her grandmother. The bond between these two women is what makes the revelation at the end of the play so surprising, so relatable.

It is the drive to explore the desire to be liked, and the alcohol consumption and grief that often follows rejection. Through the subtle nuances in performance, and relatability of the script, it is easy to find oneself immersed in the actors’ performance.

Pen(t)s Down Haha! is an illuminating demonstration of a universal crisis; the vulnerability of the youth. Pen(t)s Down Haha! is on at the Gymnasium until 25 June.