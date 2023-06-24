Second Hands: Tales from the shebeen

By Bukamuso Sebata

Second Hands is set in a local tavern where five alcoholic individuals, who frequent the establishment, find themselves entangled in a mysterious event on a nearby farm. As they enjoy their drinks and delve into uncovering this secret, their hidden truths and personal secrets emerge.

The production offers a comical yet jarring take on themes surrounding alcoholism. It is directed by Rhodes University’s Khanya Ngcuka, starring Nikita Baloyi, Siphosethu Duna, Lesedi Makhene, Mihlali Siwela, Lacreatia Stuurman, and Nosihle Xaba.

The play opens in complete darkness amongst frantic voices, dragging you to the edge of your seat. When the lights finally come on, we find six characters in a shebeen. All are stuck in their alcohol-induced worlds, completely oblivious to those around them, with the bartender being the seemingly sober one among them.

As the plot unfolds, so do the themes surrounding alcoholism that the play is exploring. Generally, the topics range from addiction and dependency, self-destruction, escapism, and avoidance, all the way to family and relationship issues. Each theme is explored through a character who breaks into monologues and tells their tragic life story, and dependence on alcohol as a result. As they paint a picture of their lives, you begin to understand and empathise with the way their lives panned out.

Ambience picture by Iviwe Haarmans

Initially, the plot is confusing to follow. Between the roaring music and occasional mumbling of characters, it feels like the audience is thrown in the middle of the characters’ lives – we are expected to know what is happening. The viewer is as confused and disoriented as the characters in front of them.

The actors are phenomenal in bringing their characters to life and for taking the audience on a painful, yet occasionally humorous, emotional roller coaster. The writers did an impeccable job with the script and pacing of the plot. I highly recommend the show.

Second Hands is on at the Rehearsal Room, Monument, on 23, 24 and 26 June.