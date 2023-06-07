First Win for Kowie in SEDRU League

By Chesley Daniels

EPRU SEDRU REGIONAL LEAGUE – WENTZEL PARK, ALEXANDRIA

Kowie United recorded its first win of the season in the EPRU SEDRU Regional League, with a 28-12 win over Rosebuds United from Alicedale. The fixture was shifted to Alexandria as a neutral ground after Kowie’s home games were suspended for alleged referee abuse. Kowie was relieved, because they had lost five games in a row. Rosebuds, on the other hand, suffered its third consecutive defeat and also needed to register a win. Both teams find themselves at the bottom of the overall log standings.

Both teams went into the battle under severe pressure to win at all costs. If they want to end at the top of the league, they need to score only bonus point wins from here on. The game started at a great pace, with both teams giving the ball a lot of air and playing a fast-paced running game. Both teams possessed light-footed speedy and skillful backs, but it was Kowie’s backs that provided the sparks and dominance on the day with some spectacular tries. Rosebuds fought hard, but Kowie was too strong for them in the end. The forwards of the home side also proved clinical in front and played as a unit, while their scrumming was also very solid.

KOWIE POINTS SCORES:

TRIES: Zenovan Denston, Cheslyn Nelson, Sbongambo Lekwa

PENALTIES: Zenovan Denston (3)

CONVERSIONS: Zenovan Denston, Sbongambo Lekwa

Kowie United’s fly-half, Zenovan Denston, was the recipient of the Grocott’s Mail/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match for his outstanding all-round brilliance for his side. He scored 16 of this team’s 28 points and also scored a brilliant individual try under the poles. His tactical kicking was very good while his ball distribution and attacking prowess gave his backs plenty of room on attack.