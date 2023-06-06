Abalone poacher nabbed in Makhanda

By Staff Reporter

A man suspected of transporting more than R1 million worth of poached abalone has been caught outside Makhanda – after he crashed his car while attempting to smuggle the rare mollusks from Gqeberha to Bloemfontein.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) said in a press release that police were told that a white Toyota bakkie was transporting abalone on the R350 road late at night on 3 June. The Makhanda K9 unit then spotted the bakkie 27 kilometres outside Makhanda, which had crashed and been abandoned.

“Off duty Seargeant Anthony Benade of the Makhanda K9 Unit, assisted by SAPS Makhanda Crime Prevention Unit, drove to the nearest hospital to make enquiries. However, when they established that no one was brought in for treatment, they contacted the ambulance services who informed them that the suspect was dropped off at a garage as he indicated that he did not require treatment,” said SAPS provincial spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

When the police raided the garage, they found the suspect hiding in a room. “He was taken back to the accident scene. Nothing was found in the vehicle. However, when members started searching the immediate vicinity, they found 17 bags of abalone (5810), hidden underneath cardboard boxes. The estimated street value of the mollusks is R1 020 000,” said Naidoo.

Over R1 million worth of poached abalone were found in these bushes near the R350 road. Photo: SAPS.

She added that the suspect had been transporting the poached abalone from Gqeberha to Bloemfontein. The suspect will appear in court this week.

Abalone harvesting is banned. Because of climate change, poaching, and overfishing, abalone is an endangered species.