A fire broke out in Checkers, in High Street, at about 2pm on 28 May, causing staff to quickly evacuate all shoppers. Bystanders praised the Makhanda Fire Brigade for arriving and dousing the fire very fast. No injuries were reported. The store’s manager would not confirm that an oil fryer inside the store was the cause of the fire, referring Grocott’s Mail to Checkers’ Head Office, who would also not give the newspaper any details.