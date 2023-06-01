As whistleblowers come forward, it’s our duty to protect them

By Linda Pona

In financial ruin, changed identity, changed locations, and in witness protection for the last few years because of the threat to his and his family’s lives. That is the life of one whistleblower telling his story. I sat in shock as the man before me described his ordeal a week ago. This is all because he was trying to do the right thing and testify against wrongdoing.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola announced this week that the government proposes a Bill to create a special fund for whistleblowers facing financial troubles, which stems from their decisions to expose corruption and other forms of wrongdoing. This is because whistleblowers are often in danger, as they face threats and are coerced not to blow the whistle by those who fear being exposed. As a result, those wishing to expose corruption may lose their livelihood.

Currently, the Protected Disclosures Act of 2000 is meant to provide procedures and offer protection measures for employees who wish to disclose company malpractice information committed by the employer or fellow employee.

So while the Bill, if passed, will criminalise such threats and coercion, it may not be enough to protect whistleblowers against danger and even death because the current laws do not protect them in some instances.

It has been a year since the former manager of the Makana Municipality Parks and Recreation Department, Jeff Budaza, was brutally murdered for allegedly trying to expose corruption in his workplace where he was to testify about paid ghost workers at work. His killer is still not found. This case, which is close to home, highlights the fatal consequence of whistleblowing.

It is because of men like Jeff Budaza that we can learn the truth about corruption, especially in government. As we remember Jeff Budaza may we work towards doing better to protect those who want to expose corruption. More importantly, may his killer or killers be brought to justice.