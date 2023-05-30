Mbangeli makes a difference in the community through sports

By Chris Totobela

One of Makhanda’s unsung heroines is making her mark in male-dominated sports, karate and boxing.

Qonce, born 41-year-old Bongi Mbangela, moved to Makhanda in 2007 and joined the Joza karate club. Now a black belt, she already had a purple belt when she joined the club.

Mbangela started her karate career in 1990 after her grandfather advised her to join the sport. “My grandfather forced me to do karate as he wanted me to learn self-defence and discipline, and I later fell in love with the sport,” said Mbangeli.

As a child, she started with a white belt, moved through the ranks, and is now on the first dan black belt. Mbangeli says one of the most common challenges she usually faces as a female in the sport is to be looked down upon and underrated. Karate has taught her a lot, and she is a living example for many children in the community and has avoided a lot of things that her peers went through.

The highlight of her career was when she defeated seven tough opponents and won gold, earning a spot in the Eastern Cape provincial team. During her career, Mbangela has also doubled up as an official and has officiated in many tournaments. She says she feels so happy to see so many young people she has groomed for years doing well.

In 2021, Mfuzo Boxing recruited Mbangeli to be part of their coaching staff; she has now advanced to referee and judge competitions. She told Grocott’s Mail that it was not a difficult transition for her as she loves sports in general and has managed to juggle her time around the two sports codes.

Bongi Mbangela with a colleague in the recent club championships held at Settlers Monument. Photo: Chris Totobela

Mbangeli urges other women to participate in sports, especially the previously male-dominated sport, as she believes women have significant prominent roles in male-dominated sports. She says she has achieved a lot in karate, and everything else will be a bonus. Her main focus now is on helping youngsters to develop in the sport. Bongi is one of many women doing a great job in the community away from the limelight, and she deserves recognition for excellent work.