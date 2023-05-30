Dozens of local kids turn out for Spelling Bee

By Malikhanye Mankayi

A multilingual Spelling Bee took place at Duna Library on 18 and 19 May. Organised by singer Pastor Nolwakhe Yvonne Sewelo (known in the singing world as Yveslight) and the Sewelo Maths and Chess Academy, the Spelling Bee, which began in 2022, gave out stationery, dictionaries, and R100 to the lucky prizewinners from Grades Four to Seven.

For a R30 registration fee, Grades Four and Five competed on 18 May, spelling out words in IsiXhosa, Afrikaans, and English, while Grades Six and Seven spelled words in IsiXhosa and English on 19 May. C.M. Vellem Primary, N.V Cewu, Samuel Ntlebi, George Dickerson Primary, Ntaba Maria, and Grahamstown Primary all took part, with Ntaba Maria Primary School dominating in attendance and performance. Both days of the Spelling Bee were great and showed the dedication of these young souls starting to penetrate their way into becoming tomorrow’s leaders.

As the competition was getting started, Sewelo gave the young minds a motivational word, telling them they were all champions just for taking part, even if they went home without a prize. The Spelling Bee was a time of excitement and tears for the children. Judges Ms. Fritz, an educator from George Dickerson Primary, Mrs. Thozama, Duna Library Assistant, and Mrs. Khalashe, the Duna Library Manager, had a hard time deciding on a winner because of the super fight between the intelligent minds.

Bangcwele Ndyawe ubeyiyo intshatsheli egqwese phambili esiXhoseni kwi banga lesine nelisi Hlanu. Ifoto: Malikhanye Mankayi. Day 1: 18 May results

Grade Four and Five IsiXhosa Spelling Bee

First place: Bangcwele Ndyawe from Seventh Day Adventist

Second place: Qhayiya Ngqinzi from C.M. Vellem Primary School

Third place: Luzuko Mlatsha from Ntaba Maria Primary School

Fourth place: Aqhamile Bacela from C.M. Vellem Primary School

Fifth place: Ntando Gambu from Ntaba Maria Primary School

Grade Four and Five English Spelling Bee

First place: Siphosethu Noyiya from C.M. Vellem Primary School

Second place: Ndalentle Ngqele from Ntaba Maria Primary School

Third place: Avuzwa Kepe from Ntaba Maria Primary School

Fourth place: Minentle Bawushana from Ntaba Maria Primary School

Fifth place: Ayama Ntamo from C.M. Vellem Primary School

Jasson Akeeliandrie took first position in the Afrikaans Grade Four and Five Spelling Bee. Photo: Malikhanye Mankayi.

Grade Four and Five Afrikaans Spelling Bee

First place: Jasson Akeeliandrie from Grahamstown Primary

Second place: Rushin Ambi from Grahamstown Primary

Third place: Jillian Jetties from Grahamstown Primary

Fourth place: Runiesha Steyn from Grahamstown Primary

Day 2: 19 May results

Grade Six and Seven IsiXhosa Spelling Bee



First place: Minentle Nekile From Ntaba Maria School

Second place: Iminathi Labeti from C.M. Vellem Primary School

Third place: Athandile Matinise from C. M. Vellem Primary School

Fourth place: Siyancoma Ngqolo from George Dickerson Primary School

Fifth place: Khanya Mzogwana from Ntaba Maria Primary School



Grade Six and Seven English Spelling Bee:

First place: Avethandwa Adam from Ntaba Maria

Second place: Mikael Ncamiso from Ntaba Maria

Third place: Songe Sam from Ntaba Maria School

Fourth place: Kungawo Bikitsha from Ntaba Maria School

Fifth place: Thabang Yantolo from Ntaba Maria School

Sewelo said she had witnessed a huge improvement in this year’s Spelling Be. “All schools based around Albany Road were in attendance with an increase in numbers. It was unfortunate that Saint Mary’s School dropped out at the last minute due to challenges with transport. We also had schools from around the Joza area this year, with Ntaba Maria joining from Fingo Village. New schools around Joza included: C.M. Vellem, Samuel Ntlebi, Seventh Day Adventist, and N.V. Cewu,” Sewelo added.

She asked for parents to get involved and help out with adjudication. “Over the years, there’s been a wall of division between the parents and their children. Programmes such as spelling contests create a platform where parents can be involved in developing their children’s literacy skills, and hopefully bond in that process of learning,” Sewelo added.

She said the next Spelling Bee will be in September 2023.