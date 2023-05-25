First win for Klipfontein over Tigers

By Chesley Daniels

Klipfontein United registered its first win in the EPRU SEDRU REGIONAL LEAGUE with a narrow 20-17 victory over arch-rivals Ndlambe Tigers at the Never Loose Stadium on Saturday. The home side also took a 14-7 lead at halftime.

From kick-off, the Klipfontein United side had a dominant performance in attack. That gave them the advantage when Paarushin Govender nailed a cross kick into Dylan Graaff’s hands and he scored a brilliant try. Within the first 10 minutes of the game, John Hutchinson made the tally 7-0 with the conversion. Minutes after that, the Ndlambe Tigers got themselves in the game and played on the mistakes that United made. With great phases, Roger Faku secured their first try, and with the conversion, they secured a draw.

Just before the end of the first half, Braden Jacobs scored a run-away try to put Klipfontein United in front. Hutchinson secured the try with a conversion, and the first half ended with United leading 14-7 against Tigers. Hutchinson was great in attack as well as in his dominant defence. The Eightman slotted 2× conversions and converted 1× penalty at the beginning of the second half. In the 60th minute, Tigers responded with a try and made the score 17-12 with United still in front.

The game was more than just rugby, it became war! When it came to the last 10 minutes of the game, United started with their running rugby. As Tigers’ defense got stronger, United got a penalty just outside the 22m of Tigers and Hutchinson secured the winner for his side to make it 20-17.

In the last 3 minutes, the Tigers got back in the end and scored the last and final try of the game. Hutchinson made great meters for the United side and performed in tight defence. He collected 10 points for himself as a brilliant individual in the game of War.

TRY SCORERS:

Dylan Graaff – United

Braden Jacobs – United

Roger Faku – Tigers

Mdee Mtwalo – Tigers

Sinethemba Mase – Tigers

The Grocott’s Mail Sport and Daniels MEDIA Coastal SEDRU Game of the Weekend Man of the Match goes to John Hutchinson from Klipfontein. The young man was steady at the back of the scrum and fantastic on the attack with solid defence. His natural kicking boot was also on song, and was involved in a few tries.