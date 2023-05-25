Trending
Bipolar Awareness Day on 26 May

On this day, people around the world work together to spread knowledge and reduce the stigma associated with this Mental Health condition.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is hosting a Bipolar Awareness Day at 1pm on 26 May live on their Facebook Page. Bipolar Support Group Leaders, Marianna Stais, Ruleen de Witt, and Vuyo Gayiya will share their lived experiences on overcoming the stigma of Bipolar Disorder. All are welcome to tune in!

