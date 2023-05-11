Trying Stars vs Grahamstown Brumbies as the highlight of this weekend’s rugby fixtures

By Chesley Daniels

EPRU GRAND CHALLENGE – GROUP A

TRYING STARS VS GRAHAMSTOWN BRUMBIES – ALEXANDRIA

Grahamstown Brumbies will travel to Alexandria on 13 May to face log leaders Trying Stars in their SEDRU Grand Challenge Derby fixture. This will definitely be the highlight of this weekend’s fixtures and thousands of spectators across the SEDRU Region are expected to fill the Wentzelpark Sports Ground in Alexandria.

Stars are the favourites going in to this encounter and rightfully so, as they had the upper hand over Brumbies in recent years and will be looking to retain bragging rights. Brumbies, on the other hand, are the underdogs and very much capable of turning the tables around. A full capacity ground will be in attendance to witness one of the greatest derbys in the Province and Region. Stars are log leaders and Brumbies are in 4th position.

Veteran Kelvano King will be the playmaker for Stars in their local derby. Photo: Lurika Jacobs Coltman.

We will witness some salubrious entertaining and breathtaking running rugby from two top teams who know how to win big games at all cost. Stars are known to make the game quick and fast and will play a high tempo game. Brumbies also possess running rugby attacking prowess and can adapt to either make it fast, or slow it down with their big mobile forwards. There will surely be immense physicality and aggression from the outset, as we will likely see some blood, tears and sweat. The home ground advantage will be key for the home side and will give them much needed confidence. Brumbies’ powerful scrum and pack of forwards with Diego Isaacs will be key.

So, who will walk off victorious from the Wentzel Sports Ground and claim bragging rights? Predictions will surely indicate a very close, titanic and humdinger contest.

PREDICTION: STARS TO EDGE OUT BRUMBIES IN A NARROW WIN

Fazel Jamieson of Brumbies (front, tackling) pictured in April 2023 when he was awarded man of the match in a game against Rhodes University. Photo: Supplied.

WINDVOGEL UNITED VS LILY WHITE – RIEMVASMAAK, WINDVOGEL

Lily White will travel to the cage in Windvogel to face a bottom of the log Windvogel United in a must-win clash. The Makhanda side is currently in 5th position on the log after only one win against Born Fighters at the Lavender Valley in April. The pressure is on both teams and it will only require bonus point wins from now on to stay in the hunt to end in the top three for possible retention in the Grand Challenge competition that will be trimmed down to possibly 12 Clubs next year.

United is a decent side at home and very difficult to beat, but Lily White can upset them like they did when they beat KWARU in their own backyard last year. It will be interesting to see how Blues will approach the encounter and will banked on their game plan to give the ball air and use their speed and skill out wide. United will be looking to capitalize on the visitors weakness and the home ground advantage will surely give them a much needed boost.

PREDICTION: United winning narrowly.

EPRU ADAMS CUP

EXCELSIOR VS ST MARKS ALICEDALE

St Marks will be playing away and is currently under pressure from last week’s defeat at home in the hands of log leaders, Eastern. Excelsior is currently in 4th position while St Marks in 6th. Also crucial for St Marks to pull up their socks as SEDRU Champs of 2022 and want to redeem themselves. Bulls are not good travellers and hopefully they will prove this statement wrong. Excelsior is also difficult to beat at home, especially in front of their home support. Will we see the Bulls formidable powerful pack of forwards regaining their form and carrying their team to an away win?

PREDICTIONS: Narrow win for the home side.

EPRU SEDRU REGIONAL LEAGUE

ROSEBUDS VS SWALLOWS – ALICEDALE SPORTS GROUND

The Alicedale Ground will be the fortress venue for the ultimate clash between Buds and Birds. The home side will be looking to take sweet revenge after suffering a defeat against Swallows in Makhanda on 19 July 2022. Buds are a very difficult side to beat at home and a decent side playing in front of their home intimidating and passionate supporters. The visitors will be entering the contest as number two on the overall log standings behind Rhodes and also still unbeaten after two rounds, while the home side lost in their opening round against Tigers 7-17 last week in Port Alfred. But comes Saturday, we can expect a different ball game as both teams will be looking to buried the past and confront each other heads on. A big crowd is expected for this encounter and both teams are looking forward to this battle.

Jason Potgieter, the captain of Swallows, is expected to lead from the front again. Photo: Supplied.

Rosebuds are known for making the game quick and fast using their skillful and speedy backs to make the tempo high. The speedster, Dylan Bruintjies will be a key figure in the back line for the home side while the veteran, Nico Kock will once again be a play maker up front. Swallows will be looking at a momentous team effort to keep their quest in searching for their third win in a row and to keep their winning momentum.

PREDICTIONS: Swallows to win.

Utility backline player of Kowie United Mason Brooks is expected to show up and take charge of his backs to lead them to victory against OC. Photo: Andy Jones Photography.

OLD COLLEGIANS (OC) VS KOWIE UNITED – OVAL SPORTS GROUND

OC will go in to this contest with full of confidence, after a comprehensive 30-11 win over Klipfontein last week at Albany. They are currently in 4th position on four log points and want to use the home ground advantage to register yet another win, so that they can move up on the log. Kowie is under immense pressure after losing both their games, and is therefore keen to register their first win. It won’t be easy though, especially at the Oval, but they surely possess the ability to upset any team on any given day. Kowie roped in the current EP Mighty Elephants Coach to assist them at training during the week in order to prepare them mentally and physically for the battle. OC plays a high tempo game and gives the ball lots of air, with Siyamthanda Wambi to lead the onslaught from the front.

United is a well all rounded side filled with a lot of young skilful and talented players. They are very sharp and effective, and the breakdowns and their backs can do some magic at the back. It’s a must win for both sides and with bonus points.

PREDICTIONS: OC to win by less than seven points.