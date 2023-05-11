Library fun for Little Souls Pre-Primary learners!

By Doug Read

A good news story about our city! On 4 May, Megan Read, owner of Little Souls Pre-Primary school in Lawrence St, took all her children to the public library in High Street. What a wonderful experience! The librarian, Phumi, was an absolute star, explaining how the library works, reading stories to the children and generally putting them at ease. Each child will have their own library card within a couple of days and hopefully learn to love books.

Later this term Megan is taking all of them to the Albany Museum and the fire engine is coming to visit. Makhanda is an educational centre of excellence, even for tiny tots.

Story time with Makhanda librarian, Phumi, and the learners of Little Souls Pre-Primary School. Photo: Megan Read.

(Doug Read is the owner of Stanley J Dold Festival Accommodation).