Really Chiefs crowned Sarah Baartman champs

By Chris Totobela

Football supporters made their way to the Rhodes Prospect Field for the Sarah Baartman district SAB regional league playoffs this past weekend. Leaders of four different football streams battled it out for the top spot in the league.

The first game of the league was on Saturday, where Alicedale-based Friendly City squandered a two-goal opportunity and allowed Camdeboo Academy back into the game, City took the lead once more, but poor communication between players at the back allowed Camdeboo to even out the score which resulted in a three-all draw.

In the second game, Patterson-based Really Chiefs beat Wits by four goals to one. Wits dominated the game but failed to convert the chances they created into goals, while Chiefs absorbed pressure and hit them when and where it mattered most.

Wits in white against Friendly City in gold. Wits won 4-0. Photo: Chris Totobela

On Sunday, Really Chiefs cemented their top spot by defeating Camdeboo Academy by two goals to one in their thrill-a-minute encounter. In another game, Wits bounced back and redeemed themselves when they beat Friendly City by four unanswered goals.

In the last games of the day, Camdeboo returned from their early morning defeat to narrowly beat Wits by two goals to one. In another match, Really Chiefs were crowned champions after beating their neighbours Friendly City by two goals to nil. Chiefs’ win showed that they came well-prepared with their well-executed game strategy, despite some refereeing errors during the games, which left some football fans disgruntled.

As part of their winning accolade, Chiefs will represent Sarah Baartman district in the provincial playoffs that will be held in Bizana in the Alfred Nzo district from 16 to 18 June.