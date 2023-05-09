Rhodes University students’ water shutdown enters second day!

Rhodes University students have shut down the campus from 8 May 2023 in a protest over extreme water cuts by the municipality that left many student residences without water for bathing or flushing toilets for two weeks. Photo: Aphiwe Ngowapi.
By Staff Reporter
Hundreds of students from Rhodes University embarked on a shutdown of campus on 8 May, then marched to the City Hall conjunction with the Unemployed Peoples’ Movement. The shutdown was sparked after water services broke down, leaving many students in university residences unable to flush toilets or bathe for two weeks. The university’s students have previously spoken out against the fact that tap water is undrinkable in Makhanda, which means they need to spend their scarce resources on buying drinking water from local supermarkets.