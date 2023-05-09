Rhodes University students’ water shutdown enters second day!

By Staff Reporter

Hundreds of students from Rhodes University embarked on a shutdown of campus on 8 May, then marched to the City Hall conjunction with the Unemployed Peoples’ Movement. The shutdown was sparked after water services broke down, leaving many students in university residences unable to flush toilets or bathe for two weeks. The university’s students have previously spoken out against the fact that tap water is undrinkable in Makhanda, which means they need to spend their scarce resources on buying drinking water from local supermarkets.

(This story will be updated throughout the week).

Rhodes University SRC president Avu Tyala and Ayanda Kota, secretary of the Makana Citizens Front and Unemployed Peoples' Movement leader, address the protestors at City Hall on 8 May 2023.

The SRC leader, Avu Tyala handing over a petition to the Makana municipal manager, Phumelelo Kate, at City Hall on 8 May.