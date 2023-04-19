Thrift Market Saturdays at Provost Café in Makhanda

By Ruvesen Naidoo

Have you wondered where a particular vintage cutlery set is, or maybe where to find that specific shade of brown leather pants? If so, I hope you contacted friends and family and made a day of it at the thrift market at the Provost Café on 15 April. If not, here are a few reasons why you should make sure you attend the next one!

Amongst the overwhelming sights of clothing and vintage items, I came across the organiser of the thrift market, Sarah Roodt, who was kind enough to share some history of the market.

Sarah Roodt, organiser of the thrift market, at the stall of her online business, the ‘Rebel and Roo’ thrift shop.

Photo: Ruvesen Naidoo.

Running an online thrift store called ‘Rebel and Roo’, Roodt and other online thrift store owners were keen on finding a physical space to expand their small businesses.

“A market became a good idea”, says Roodt, who now hosts the market every month. She ensures that she picks a date suitable for university students, school children, and the general public of Makhanda.

She adds that the idea of the market seemed even more appealing as Saturdays in Makhanda tend to be slow and quiet, and often people look for fun activities to get stuck into.

If you were to glance around the market, you would instantly spot several items you would not ordinarily see elsewhere. Roodt shares that this is a fundamental goal for the thrift market to maintain. Intentional and well-curated items are the standard that Roodt expects all merchants to uphold.

In her awareness of the harmful effects of fast fashion, and the difficult working conditions that workers in the clothing industry endure, sustainably sourced items fit the market’s broader objective of protecting the environment.

The market location was not a difficult choice, as the Provost Café quenches the thirst and hunger of market-goers and provides seating areas with just the right amount of fresh air to enjoy the views the market offers.

Roodt’s father is the ‘operational manager’, providing tables and fitting booths for the stallholders and customers while her mother also plays a vital role in marketing the thrift market.

Nyeleti Tshepiso Moagi, owner of Indie.Thrifts, promotes her social media handle @indie.thrifts_ at the thrift market this past Saturday. Photo: Ruvesen Naidoo

During my experience at the market, I had the opportunity to purchase some items from a stall called ‘Indie.Thrifts_’, run by university student Nyeleti Tshepiso Moagi.

Moagi runs her store as a way of making extra pocket money. She also says that it has allowed her to do her bit for the planet by using thrifting to recycle and reduce.

“Thrifting is a form of art, a lifestyle, a community of people who interact through clothes and items”, says Moagi.

The Deep Clean eco-store stall at the thrift store offers a variety of organically made soaps and self-care products.

Photo: Ruvesen Naidoo

In addition to the clothing stores on display, the market offers a wide variety of stalls that have a selection of jewelry, kitchen items, and even potted succulents and self-care products.

For more information on the next event, check out The Thrift Market on Facebook or @the.thriftmarket on Instagram.