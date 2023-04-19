Leaving his comfort zone made this journalist realise what he was capable of

By Sibabalwe Tame

My name is Sibabalwe Tame. I was born in Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) and attended Brownlee Primary School and then Charles Morgan High School. In 2017, I moved to Makhanda, where I continued with my high school academics. When I got here, I attended Nombulelo Secondary School and that is where I obtained my Bachelor’s Pass Matric.

I crossed paths with the Assumption Development Centre in Joza in 2022 and that is when I completed short courses such as Thabiso Life Skills, Socionext, and Professional Communication. Thereafter, I was selected to be part of journalism training. I first was taught the basics of journalism and how journalists approach stories by Nwabisa Nkani.

After the lessons, I was sent into the field for the first time as a Grocott’s Mail journalist to cover a press conference at the Graham Hotel, and it was successful. What I learned on that first day is how to collect information in the form of text and audio, how to ask solid questions, and also how to use a camera as a journalist.

During my time with Grocott’s Mail, I also learned how to write, and how to improve my way of writing by using Grammarly. While practicing journalism at Grocott’s Mail, I also joined Sizo Media as a photographer, working under the company’s owner, Sipho Zono. This is where I got to learn how to use different kinds of equipment. Every time I went on a shoot as a Sizo Media photographer, not only did my camera skills develop, but my skills in using other photographic equipment developed too.

What I learned as a journalist, is that it is important to work to provide the public with information that is relevant to their lives, to communicate with the community by writing about the events happening around them, and to raise the voices of those who are not heard.

One thing I have realised is that the best way to really find out what you are capable of as a person is to get out of your comfort zone. Which is what I did.

Going forward, I would like to learn more about media studies, develop skills in photography and also gain more experience in the field of journalism to the point where I can be able to help young minds who are also looking to come out of their comfort zones and spread their wings.

(Sibabalwe Tame is a 2023 Grocott’s Mail intern, and writes regularly for the newspaper).