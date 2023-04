The Music Society of Makhanda has the pleasure of presenting a concert by Rupert Marshall-Luck on violin, and Peter Cartwright on piano. The concert is on Thursday 13 April 2023 at 7pm in the Kingswood College Chapel.

Marshall-Luck and Cartwright will perform works by Holst, Mozart, Delius and Brahms.

Tickets: R100 (adult), R80 (pensioner), R50 (student); free for MSM season ticket holders and schoolgoers.

For more information, contact John Jackson on j.jackson@ru.ac.za